H-E-B organized a hiring fair on June 20, 2023, to fill partner positions for their upcoming Allen store, set to open later this year. The fair will be at Collin Community College Plano Campus Conference Center until 3 p.m.

The available jobs encompass a wide range of roles, both full-time and part-time, covering various departments such as bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling (connections), eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant and more.

Most hourly store roles start at $15 an hour and include a 10% H-E-B product discount program, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401k plan with a 4% company match, paid time off and a health, vision and dental plan.

Individuals must complete an application before arriving at the job fair. All available positions and the application can be found here or by going to careers.heb.com. Applicants may also text “HEB796” to 81931 to be directed to all available Allen positions now through the opening this fall.

“For years, the possibility of H-E-B’s expansion into Allen has been one of the most discussed and anticipated developments in our community,” said Allen Mayor Ken Fulk. “We’re delighted to finally celebrate their arrival — not only as a culinary destination, but as a corporate partner to local communities across Texas.”

Construction for the new H-E-B location in Allen began on May 25, 2023. The groundbreaking ceremony marked the official start of the project, with plans to open the store in late summer 2023. Situated at the northwest corner of Exchange Parkway and State Highway 5 (Greenville Avenue), across from Allen High School, this store will be the company’s fourth ongoing construction project in Collin County. Other locations currently being developed include Frisco, Plano and McKinney.

“We have been welcomed with open arms into the Collin County community,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President, North West Food/Drug Division. “We’re excited to become neighbors in another dynamic and growing North Texas city. We look forward to providing an outstanding shopping experience in Allen with the best H-E-B has to offer.”