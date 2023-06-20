In commemoration of the restaurant’s 20th anniversary, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announced that it will be offering free chips and queso on Friday, June 23, 2023.

During that day, customers can receive a complimentary regular-size order of Chips and Queso with any purchase of $10 or more at one of Fuzzy Taco Shop’s many Texas locations.

The special offer will be available for dine-in, to-go and call-in orders only. The promotion is not valid with online, delivery and catering orders.

Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is a fast-casual restaurant serving a variety of Mexican culinary favorites. Fuzzy’s quickly became a beloved destination for people of all ages, thanks to its affordable menu, welcoming patios where dogs are also welcome, and well-stocked full liquor bars offering a wide range of draft and craft beers, delightful frozen cocktails and a variety of mouthwatering margarita flavors.

The vibrant ambiance is enhanced by brightly painted walls, red booths, charming galvanized metal accents, and the iconic “Eat Me” fish mascot, all coming together to create a lively and festive atmosphere that embodies the unique Fuzzy’s experience.

The restaurant’s wide selection of menu offerings include burritos and burrito bowls, quesadillas, nachos, salads, a variety of side dishes, margaritas, its signature Baja-style tacos, among others.

“We’re proud to be a place where people bring their dogs, party on our patios and feel the good vibes every time they walk into a Fuzzy’s.” a statement from the company said. “And with locations popping up nationwide, our Baja tacos, famous Chips & Queso, and margaritas and beeritas are always within reach—which is reason enough to celebrate with a few, as far as we’re concerned.”

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has 139 franchise- and corporate-owned locations established throughout 18 U.S. states. In North Texas alone, the Mexican-style restaurant has locations set up in Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney and Carrollton, to name a few.

For more information about Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, head over to www.fuzzystacoshop.com.