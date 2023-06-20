The city of Frisco has a new fire chief at the helm. City manager Wes Pierson announced the appointment on June 19, 2023.

“I’m truly honored to be chosen as the next fire chief of Frisco,” said Lee Glover, newly promoted chief of the Frisco Fire Department (FFD).

Glover is a longtime employee of the FFD. He began his career there in 1991 and has moved through the roles of lieutenant, captain and deputy chief.

He has been the acting interim chief of the department since September 2022. And, from 2009 until 2022, he also served as assistant chief, taking on the responsibilities of administration, support and emergency services.

“We will continue to provide outstanding fire and emergency medical services. But we’ll also focus on fire prevention, too. We’ll continue to adhere to the highest standards and be a department our residents, businesses and all our employees are proud of,” Glover said.

Glover holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A & M University-Commerce and an associate degree from Collin College. He is an executive fire officer as well as a member of the Denton County Chiefs Association, the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the Texas Chiefs Association.

The new chief was selected from five finalists from across the state. He will assume his new role effective immediately.

In his new role, Glover will lead the FFD, a department that is internationally accredited by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International and holds the highest insurance rating awarded by the Insurance Service Office, ISO #1.

“Lee’s combination of experience, knowledge and leadership was the best fit for the department,” said Pierson. “I believe Lee is deeply committed to the success of Team Frisco and will work hard to serve our community and members of FFD.”

The department employs 278 through its administration, fleet and fire prevention departments, as well as 233 employees assigned to fire operations. The department is also home to Frisco Fire Safety Town presented by Texas Health Hospital Frisco, the first of its kind in the U.S.

