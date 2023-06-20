One of the most anticipated 4th of July events in North Texas returns on Monday, July 3, 2023. Every year Addison Kaboom Town brings approximately half a million guests from across the country to enjoy the spectacular award-winning firework show, the Addison Airport Air Show and dozens of local restaurants and vendors offering event specials.

But the event’s popularity makes for very limited seating space for the watch party at Circle Park and each year tickets sell out in the blink of an eye. This year, tickets for the general public will be available starting tomorrow, June 21 at 10:00 a.m. However, Addison residents are granted a headstart for securing their seats through the resident portal, which will end today, June 20.

In case you don’t get a spot in the main watch party at the park, don’t fret. Watch parties are organized all across town so no one misses on the fun. While more locations will be jumping in on the watch party list in the coming days, you can stay updated on the best events by regularly checking the partial list here.

Here are some of our favorites:

Cantina Laredo at 4546 Belt Line Road will host a patio watch party featuring $12 USA ‘Ritas all weekend log. Plus, fabulous takeout specials for the whole family including enchilada fiesta for $65.99 and the family fiesta for $75.

Table 13 at 15201 Addison Road will offer a full-on party including a live performance by local artist Henry Munoz, a three-course menu featuring baby back ribs and prime rib and a patio after dinner.

Lane’s Oak’d BBQ at 4525 Belt Line Road will host a parking lot party complete with a live performance by Backhand Sally, corn hole and a bounce house for the kids.

Whether you land a spot at Circle Park or watch from a patio at a restaurant watch party, get ready for a Texas-sized patriotic celebration.