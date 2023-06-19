It promises to become a spectacular week with the world’s largest swimming lesson and the 2023 World Series Of Comedy on the agenda. Furthermore, you will also have plenty of opportunities to get creative and enjoy various forms of entertainment.



Photo: pga frisco | website

When: June 21, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Bring your yoga mat, water bottle and friends for a sunset yoga class. Fabletics will also be present with a pop-up shop showcasing their favorite yoga pieces and latest collections. Purchases come with a free Fabletics fabric tote and a chance to win fun prizes like a private shopping party and free leggings. Amanda Shapiro will lead the class. A maximum of 100 participants can join, so registration is required.

Prairie Adventure Day Camp 3

When: June 20 to 22 or July 18 to 20, 2023 | 12 p.m.

Where: Historic McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square | 315 South Chestnut Street, McKinney

Join the third Chestnut Square Prairie Adventure Day Camp this week to escape the modern world and shed your technology and contemporary attire! Dress up in pioneer day outfits and embark on a journey of learning and fun. Engage in activities like candle making, quilting, stick weaving, baking cornbread and more. This immersive experience will captivate your children, making them eager to return for more.

Photo: tricky fish | website

When: June 21, 2023 | 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tricky Fish | 1251 State Street #750 Richardson

Indulge in mixology at the Cocktail Class & Tasting with Woodford event hosted by Tricky Fish. Unleash your inner bartender as you embark on this monthly cocktail class. Begin your experience by tasting Woodford Reserve, Woodford Reserve Rye and Woodford Double Oak. Then take the reins and craft two of Tricky Fish’s signature Woodford cocktails. Furthermore, enjoy Third Coast Seafood bites from the Tricky Fish menu to complement your creations.

When: June 22, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 a.m.

Where: Strikz Entertainment | 8789 Lebanon Rd, Frisco

Join the weekly Chamber Works event for breakfast and networking. The event starts at 7:00 AM with a chance to connect with fellow attendees. At 7:30 AM, the excitement begins! The Breakfast Sponsor will deliver a brief 5-minute presentation, followed by an opportunity for attendees to give a 30-second “business commercial.” With an energetic crowd of business owners, be ready to have a fantastic time and make valuable new connections.

Photo: artcentre of plano | website

When: May 6 to June 30, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano| 902 East 16th Street, Plano

Discover an extraordinary exhibition at the ArtCentre of Plano featuring the eclectic works of Sharon McCall from Plano and Victoria Peloubet from Fort Worth. These talented artists bring their extensive artistic experience to you. Recognized by respected galleries, like the Alan Barnes Fine Art Gallery in Dallas and the Art Institute in San Miguel de Allende, their collections showcase whimsy, decorative art and exquisite details that captivate enthusiasts and collectors.

When: June 19, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

This week, indulge in the ultimate Karaoke Night at Legacy Hall’s Lexus Box Garden. Unleash your inner performer and take the spotlight on the grand stage, regardless of your musical prowess. Arrive early with your friends to satisfy your hunger with tasty options from nearly 20 eateries, and pair your meal with a refreshing beer from the on-site brewery. Get ready for a night of memorable performances and great food!

Photo: city of plano | website

World’s Largest Swimming Lesson! When: June 22, 2023 | 12:15 p.m.

Where: Oak Point Recreation Center outdoor pool | 6000 Jupiter Rd, Plano

More info Participate in the world’s largest swimming lesson event that promotes swimming as a lifesaving skill and prevents drowning. At the Oak Point Recreation Center outdoor pool, this event offers every participant a free swimming lesson and a certificate. Moreover, you can join the Guinness World Record for the largest swimming lesson. No registration is required, so come and join the fun this week!

When: June 20, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Immerse yourself in the world of Gilmore Girls at Legacy Hall’s trivia night. Gather your coffee-loving friends and test your knowledge of the beloved show. Come hungry because this event offers sugary treats. Indulge in a Candy Mountain Sundae from Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream Co, or savor the sweetness of Southern Belle Waffles from Press Waffle Co. It’s the perfect opportunity to satisfy your cravings while engaging in friendly competition.

Photo: visit mckinney | website

When: June 19 to 23, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Jump Into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney

Embark on a magical journey at the Harry Potter Art Camp hosted by Jump Into Art Studios. Dive into the enchanting world of Harry Potter and his friends as you create Hogwarts characters through stitching and doll-making. Unleash your creativity by crafting wooden wands and mystical artworks. Engage in tie-dye activities, soap making and creating magical potions, and conclude your adventure with an ice cream treat in historic downtown McKinney.

When: June 21 to 23, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Plano House of Comedy | 7301 Lone Star Dr, Plano

Experience laughter and talent at the 2023 World Series of Comedy, taking place at The Plano House of Comedy. This stand-up comedy event welcomes comedians of all levels to participate. The journey begins with weeklong satellite contests held across the U.S. and Canada throughout the year. The excitement for this World Series peaks in September with The Main Event, a comedy festival featuring 101 qualifying comedians competing for top honors.

Even More Great Things To Do This Week in Dallas & Collin County

Legendary Tastes of Texas

When: June 7 to 20, 2023 | 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Central Market | 320 Coit Rd., Plano

Celebrating the Print”, the DCC Photo Exhibit

When: May 26 to June 30, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Goldmark Cultural Center | 13999 Goldmark Dr, Dallas

Shakespeare in the Park: Two Gentlemen of Verona

When: June 14 to July 14, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Samuell-Grand Amphitheater | 1500 Tenison Parkway, Dallas

Backyard Boot Scootin’

When: June 22, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Texas United FC VS LA Krewe

When: June 22, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: John Clark Stadium| 6600 Stadium Dr, Plano

Photo: dfwchild | website

When: July 3, 2023 | 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle Drive Addison

Addison Kaboom Town! is an event that offers spectacular fireworks and entertainment. This annual celebration gathers tens of thousands of attendees from near and far to enjoy a mesmerizing fireworks show. With live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities, Addison Kaboom Town! is a beautiful experience for people of all ages. The event is a beloved tradition that ignites the sky and hearts with joy and wonder.

When: July 4, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | 2301 Flora St, Dallas

The Dallas Winds Star-Spangled Spectacular is an annual red, white and blue musical experience organized on the 4th of July. Celebrating patriotism and the spirit of America, this event showcases the renowned Dallas Winds Symphony, delivering a breathtaking performance of patriotic and contemporary compositions. Besides music, there will be indoor fireworks, hot dogs and ice cream in the air-conditioned setting.

Photo: frisco freedom fest | facebook

When: July 4, 2023 | 4:00 p.m.

Where: George A. Purefoy Municipal Center | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

The Frisco Freedom Fest on the 4th of July celebrates independence and community spirit. It is one of the most beloved Collin County events where people can go to celebrate Independence Day. This annual festival offers family-friendly activities, including live music, dining, shopping and a spectacular fireworks display. The Frisco Freedom Fest is a perfect opportunity to come together and create lasting memories in a festive and patriotic atmosphere.

When: July 4, 2023 | 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Collin College – Spring Creek Campus | 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

Join Plano’s All American 4th to celebrate Independence Day. The festival will feature a parade at 7:30 p.m. and a dazzling fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. This family-friendly event is free. Enjoy the sponsored kid zone by Champion Energy Services and indulge in food and beverages available for purchase. As a bonus, celebrate Plano’s 150th birthday with complimentary treats and gifts for all attendees (while supplies last).