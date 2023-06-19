The city of Plano officially designated Plano’s Texas-shaped pool as a historic landmark. The pool marked a significant milestone in 2021 by commemorating its 60th anniversary.

As of June 19, 2023, the pool will become one of the 34 historic landmarks in the city. Constructed in 1961, it played a significant role in Plano’s initial master-planned development within Dallas North Estates, overseen by Herbert Hunt.

But the pool wasn’t always successful. According to the Plano Star Courier, the pool reached its peak in popularity during the 1990s. It even became common practice for local residents to camp out overnight in order to secure their preferred chair or spot in the pool.

However, the Texas Pool encountered difficulties by 2007, according to the Texas Pool Foundation. Public support and memberships declined, resulting in a lack of maintenance for the pool. In response, a committed group of volunteers formed a coalition with the sole purpose of preserving the Texas Pool and assisting in its upkeep.

In 2017, the Texas Pool Foundation assumed ownership of the Texas Pool, initiating its renovation and maintenance through volunteer efforts. The Texas Pool holds a prestigious position on the National Registry of Historic Places and even garnered attention from various local publications and National Geographic Kids.

Despite being acknowledged as a historic landmark at the national level, the Texas Pool did not receive official local recognition until recently. Although an application was submitted in the autumn of 2022, the process of obtaining the designation faced delays.

A survey was conducted among residents living near the pool, revealing that one person expressed opposition to the pool being recognized as a historic landmark, while two residents showed their support. On a broader scale across the city, four residents opposed the designation, while a substantial number of 75 residents expressed their support for it.

“We are so grateful for the support of the Texas Historical Commission, the city of Plano and the city of Plano Heritage Commission, and the Plano Conservancy as well as local business, corporations and our community for supporting The Texas Pool Foundation’s preservation efforts,” the Texas Pool Foundation said.