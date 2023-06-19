The Senator Florence Shapiro Council Chamber is preparing for a renovation, set to be complete in the spring of 2024. This decision comes after a proposal by the Plano City Council on June 12, 2023.

The renovation plan is set to enhance the chamber’s functionality and security through a comprehensive range of improvements. Prominent objectives include increased accessibility, integration of state-of-the-art audiovisual technology, improved acoustics and reinforced security measures.

“The City has examined the existing chamber and consulted other agencies like the Department of Homeland Security to develop the best possible security strategies,” the city of Plano said. “These strategies include improving ballistics treatments, exit routes and electronic security, and by limiting elevated points of aggression by adding glass at the top of the Chamber.”

According to the city of Plano, during the 2021 bond election, the residents of Plano voted in favor of allocating $5.5 million towards the renovation and enhancement of the Sen. Florence Shapiro Council Chambers. Originally built in 1989, the existing council chambers have become outdated in terms of infrastructure and technology, making these improvements necessary for the council as well as residents.

The renovation will include the necessary updates to the chamber’s ramp and railings to comply with ADA requirements. The plans also involve upgrading certain seating arrangements at the dais and in the audience to ensure accessibility, facilitate lip reading and provide enhanced comfort for all attendees. A new podium for speakers will be placed closer to the audience with better accessibility, updated presentation media and improved microphones.

The project costs an estimated $6 million. The financial resources for the project will be obtained through a dual-funding approach. A portion of the funding is allocated from a bond package that received voter approval in 2021, while Public Education Government funds also play a vital role in supporting the project financially.