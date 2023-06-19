Later this month, North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) will continue its mission of making theatre accessible to all as it hosts an inaugural Deaf theatre showcase and youth camp.

“Bringing live theatre to the Deaf community in North Texas has long been a dream of many members of our board,” said Lisa McLerory, chairperson of the NTPA Deaf Theatre board. “Every member of our board is part of the Deaf community, either by being deaf themselves or by being a parent of a Deaf child. We are passionate about the inclusivity of the Deaf community in the arts, and are thrilled to take this first step in making the arts more accessible in DFW.”

The NTPA will host the Deaf Theatre Showcase: A Union of Hands and Voices on June 30 to July 2 at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano.

The showcase will feature 33 deaf and hearing actors, ranging in age from eight to adult.

This is the first full-length production and is inspired by popular Broadway hits. During the showcase, the actors will also share their life experiences using a variety of Deaf theater styles.

The production’s script and direction is by Karen Snapp. Music arrangements are by Rachel and John Morrow.

The orchestration is by Rachel and John Morrow, and the assistant direction is by Skye Harp. Daymond Sands and Mack McGough provided ASL coaching and vocal coaching is by Wes Davis.

“We are committed to providing the opportunity for those in Deaf community to take the stage,” said Darrell Rodenbaugh, CEO of NTPA. “We believe NTPA’s support combined with the program leadership, independence and the unique perspective of this powerful NTPA Deaf Theatre board of directors will make this one of the leading Deaf Theatre programs in the country.”

NTPA’s deaf theatre initiatives launched in summer 2022 with a pilot program of theatre camps for youth.

The performing arts center will be offering a youth camp again this year in partnership with Broadway Dallas and the UTD Callier Center for Communications Disorders.

The camp will be held from June 26 to 30 and is open to the public youth in grades one to 12 who are deaf.

Camp participants will take part in stage tours, set design, assistive technology trials, costume and stage overviews.

There are limited spots available in the camp, which also includes free tickets for all campers to attend the showcase.

Tickets for the Deaf Theatre Showcase: A Union of Hands and Voices are $12 in advance and $14 starting June 26. NTPA’s Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Starcatchers Theatre is located at 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216 in Plano.

