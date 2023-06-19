The town of Addison, with the city of Farmers Branch, Dallas College-Brookhaven and UDR, Inc., announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Bella Lane extension. The infrastructure initiative seeks to improve connectivity between the Vitruvian development and Alpha Road through Dallas College-Brookhaven.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony will take place at the newly constructed Bella Lane Circle, symbolizing the completion of the project. Local residents, community stakeholders and officials from all participating entities were invited to attend the ceremony and celebrate the milestone achievement.

“The completion of the Bella Lane extension is a remarkable achievement that will greatly benefit our communities,” Addison Mayor Bruce Arfsten said in an official statement. “This project demonstrates the power of collaboration and sets an example for future joint ventures between our town and the city of Farmers Branch. We are proud to work together to improve infrastructure and provide better connectivity for our residents.”

The Bella Lane extension project includes the creation of a new road that links Vitruvian Park with Alpha Road and Dallas College-Brookhaven. A regional detention pond will also be developed.

The majority of the project will be located on Brookhaven College property in the city of Farmers Branch, while a northern connection will be established at Vitruvian Park in Addison. Funding for this $3.5 million project is provided by UDR, Addison and Farmers Branch, with land contributions from UDR and Dallas College-Brookhaven.

“The extension is the result of a true ‘town and gown’ partnership — surrounding cities coming together with an anchor institution of higher education like Dallas College-Brookhaven — to make our campus more accessible to our students and the immediate community,” said Dr. Christa Slejko, President of Dallas College-Brookhaven and Dallas College-North Lake Campuses. “The entry point and thoroughfare strengthen the fabric of our campus for the future, which calls for increased connectivity and access — everything this extension represents.”