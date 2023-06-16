This summer, the Star District in Frisco is set to host a number of family-friendly and adult-only events.

Beginning on June 19 and running until late August, the Star will host various activities that will surely include something for everyone. The district is also celebrating the opening of several new stores, including King Ranch Saddle Shop, Cards in a Box, La Parisienne and Sidecar Social.

The Star District will host the following events and activities:

June 19

Dallas Cowboys Youth Camps – The summer event lineup will kick off with the Dallas Cowboys Youth Camps presented by Invisalign. The camps will run from June 19 to July 31 at Ford Center at the Star. Athletes ages six to 16 are invited to participate.

June 21

Summer Sweat Session – Summer Sweat Sessions at the Star are powered by Cowboys Fit. This free series will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at Tostitos Championship Plaza.

Summer Solstice Yoga

June 22

Sip and stroll in the Star District – This is a 21+ event that will feature more than 15 different retailers across the district that will offer summer-inspired sips, shopping, entertainment and special vendors. The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. with tickets starting at $35. Participating venues will include:

Cane Rosso – serving wood-fired Neapolitan pizza

Cards in a Box – a card collecting experience

Concrete Cowboy- a high-energy restaurant and party bar

Cowboys Fit – a 60,000-square-foot gym

Flea Style – a retail emporium

Hiatus Spa and Retreat

J. Hilburn Stylist Studio – menswear retailer

King Ranch Saddle Shop – leather and western lifestyle retail

La Parisienne – a French bistro

Lombardi Cucina Italiana – an Italian restaurant

Lucchese – bootmaker

Monkee’s of Frisco – a women’s boutique

Omni Frisco at The Star – a luxury 16-story hotel

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar

Shreve Fine Art – art gallery

Snowbird Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen – an elevated upscale lounge

Sushi Marquee – upscale yet approachable Japanese cuisine

The Common Table – Honest food paired with a thoughtful selection of beer, wine, and cocktails and a laid-back vibe

The Glen – restaurant and scotch bar

Tricky Fish – a polished-casual, southern seafood restaurant

June 28

Movie Night – The first of three movie nights will kick off with the Lion King from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Little Stars: Kids Club – The Wild Ones – This is a free club for kids ages five and under that offers themed crafts or art, entertainment and learning, snacking and socializing. The club will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

July 11

Little Stars: Kids Club – Princesses and superheroes

July 13

Sounds of The Star: Luke Combs Tribute – This is a free outdoor live music series. Performances will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Tostitos Championship Plaza.

Dallas Cowboys Youth Camps

July 19

Summer Sweat Session

HIIT

July 26

Movie Night – Minions Rise of Gru

Aug. 1

Little Stars: Kids Club – Summer sendoff

Aug. 2

Summer Sweat Session

Cardio Dance Party

Aug. 3

Sounds of The Star

Aug. 23

Movie Night – Super Mario Bros

For additional information, visit the Star District’s events page.