On June 15, 2023, the Dallas-Fort Worth area experienced an unprecedented dew point level, matching the record set by only five other instances since the recording of such data began in 1947.

According to the National Weather Service (via WFAA), DFW reached a record-high dew point level of 80 on Thursday. According to the NWS, North Texas hasn’t experienced a dew point of 77 or higher since September 5, 2022.

This update from the NWS arrived just before another anticipated bout of severe weather in the region. On Thursday morning, DFW was elevated to an enhanced risk level (3) for severe weather, while areas close to the Red River, extending into Oklahoma, were placed under a moderate risk level (4).

Elevated dew point levels signify a substantial presence of moisture in the atmosphere, leading to a sensation of dampness and discomfort in the environment. During such conditions, you may notice a sticky feeling on your skin, and the air might seem dense to inhale. Perspiration tends to occur more, while the effective evaporation of sweat becomes challenging, impeding the body’s natural cooling mechanism.

According to the NWS, if you want to judge how dry or humid it will feel outside, look at the dew point instead of the relative humidity. The higher the dew point, the muggier it will feel.

“Many times, relative humidity can be misleading,” the NWS said. “For example, a temperature of 30 and a dew point of 30 will give you a relative humidity of 100%, but a temperature of 80 and a dew point of 60 produces a relative humidity of 50%. It would feel much more “humid” on an 80-degree day with 50% relative humidity than on a 30-degree day with 100% relative humidity. This is because of the higher dew point.”

NWS comfort levels using dew point:

Less than or equal to 55: dry and comfortable

Between 55 and 65: more sticky and muggy

Greater than or equal to 65: a lot of moisture, oppressive

WFAA reported that similar to the last several days, any storms that pop will have a high chance of producing large hail and damaging winds. The window for these storms will be between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.