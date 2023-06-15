A new study conducted by personal injury lawyers at Neufeld Law, suggests that 21 to 25-year-old male drivers are the demographic that gets into the most car accidents.

“The data shows how all over the U.S., the demographic which is more likely to get into a car accident are people between 21 and 25 years old, which is the second youngest category of drivers and many might think among the most reckless ones,” said a spokesperson for Neufeld Law. “However, it’s crucial to approach this topic with empathy and understanding rather than blame. Young drivers may face unique challenges as they navigate their newfound independence and learn to handle the responsibilities of being behind the wheel.”

For the study, Neufeld Law examined 2021 Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data. The study analyzed data regarding age, sex, race, height and weight.

According to the results of the study, on a national scale, white males between 21 and 25 seem statistically more likely to get into a car crash with 3,036 car accidents in 2021, followed by 26- to 30-year-olds with 2,958 accidents and 31- to 35-year-olds in third place with 2,821.

The study also outlined that male drivers are more likely to crash than female drivers. According to the data, out of 117,566,578 licensed female drivers, there have been 6,049 fatal crashes, resulting in a rate of 5.1 crashes per 100,000 licensed population.

In comparison, out of 115,215,219 licensed male divers there have been 21,329 accidents, resulting in a rate of 18.5 crashes per 100,000 licensed population.

“By recognizing this, it’s possible to focus on providing comprehensive driver education, mentorship programs, and increased parental involvement to help young drivers develop the necessary skills and knowledge to stay safe. Encouraging open communication, responsible decision-making, and promoting safe driving habits will benefit all young drivers and contribute to a safer driving environment for everyone,” said the spokesperson.

