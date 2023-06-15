The Plano city officials are actively inviting public feedback on the architectural designs for the Silver Line project, a part of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) initiative.

With a budget of $1.8 billion, the Silver Line project aims to create a regional commuter railway system that will link seven cities together — Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Coppell and Grapevine. The corridor will also connect the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Shiloh Road in Plano.

Construction of the commuter rail corridor is currently underway, and DART set a target for construction to commence as early as late 2025. As part of this project, two new stations, namely the 12th Street Station and Shiloh Road Station, will be introduced in Plano, serving the Silver Line. A new 12th Street Red/Orange Line light rail station will also be built to facilitate transfers between the Silver Line and the existing light rail corridor. According to the city of Plano, this significant public investment is expected to serve as a catalyst for economic development in southeast Plano and the greater Downtown core.

The city of Plano and DART released a survey that allows residents to share their input in the planning process. The survey begins with general inquiries, followed by specific sets of questions for each of the two stations involved: the 12th Street station and the Shiloh Road station. These station-specific questions allow residents to provide insights and preferences on several topics for each station.

There will also be an upcoming open house meeting on June 28, scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sam Johnson Recreation Center. The event is designed to foster interactive discussions and provide an opportunity for further engagement with the project.

To ensure a comprehensive consultation process, city officials strongly encourage residents, business owners and other relevant stakeholders to participate in the project advisory group.