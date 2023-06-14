This weekend promises to be one full of music and joy. And with the outside events and activities season heating up, it is also a great time to visit farmer’s markets, join a summer countdown party and stroll through the Jimmy and Clara Jones Park that officially opens this weekend. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: pga frisco | website

When: June 16, 2023 | 8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info

This weekend, PGA Frisco presents an electrifying live performance by the Emerald City Band. Known for their captivating stage presence and energetic music, The Emerald City Band, one of the most popular Texas party bands, promises an unforgettable evening filled with dynamic rhythms and soulful melodies. Bring your blanket to relax on, and prepare to dance the night away while you enjoy the infectious vibe of this renowned band.

When: June 16, 2023 | 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

More info

The Courtyard Theater in Plano organizes Disney’s Finding Nemo JR., a 60-minute musical adaptation of the movie Finding Nemo. This event brings the beloved underwater adventure to life on stage, entertaining audiences of all ages. With its talented cast, vibrant set designs and new music by the award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the show is a delightful retelling of a grand ocean adventure undertaken by clownfish Marlin.

Photo: pamela zeigler-petty

When: June 17, 2023 | 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Where: Jimmy and Clara Jones Park | 6103 Page Street, Frisco

More info

Join the organized ribbon-cutting event this weekend that celebrates the official opening of Jimmy and Clara Jones Park. This large park provides another vibrant recreational space for the community, where everyone can come to undertake activities like walking their dog, relaxing on the benches and enjoying the open air. The event serves as a joyous occasion, marking the official opening of a cherished community gathering spot with historical significance.

When: June 17, 2023 | 8:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

Tickets

The Comedy Arena presents an evening of laughter and amazement with Jeff Walsh, a comedy magician specifically catering to adult audiences. This unique performance combines the art of magic and comedy, creating an entertaining experience. Jeff Walsh’s hilarious tricks and mind-bending illusions will leave the audience in awe and stitches of laughter. Prepare for an unforgettable night of astonishing feats and side-splitting humor at this one-of-a-kind comedy magic event.

Photo: taverna rossa | website

When: June 17, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Rd Suite 512, Plano

More info

Get ready for an evening of heartfelt music with singer-songwriter Christopher Wright. This talented artist’s captivating performances and rich musicality make for an unforgettable experience. With a repertoire of original songs and sincere storytelling, Christopher Wright’s music resonates with audiences on a deep level. Prepare to be moved this weekend by his unique sound and intimate connection as he takes the stage for a night of music at Taverna Rossa.

When: June 16 to 25, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: NTPA Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Rodenbaugh Theatre| 6121 W Park Blvd B216, Plano

Tickets

The rendition of a timeless classic, “Grease: The Musical,” lets audiences enjoy a high-energy production that brings the iconic story and memorable songs to life. With a talented cast and captivating performances, this weekend event guarantees an evening of toe-tapping music, dazzling choreography, and nostalgic fun. Prepare to be transported back to the rocking 1950s as you experience the magic of “Grease” in this enjoyable theatrical extravaganza.

Photo: visit plano | website

Countdown To Summer Party When: June 17, 2023 | 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5800 State Highway 121, Plano

More info This Countdown To Summer Party at the picturesque waterfront setting of the Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano is the ultimate kickoff to the sunny season. The vibrant, beach-themed event offers a fusion of entertainment and delicious food. From a live music performance by Joseph Veazie to fun photo ops for the whole family and more, visitors can immerse themselves in this party to welcome the summer season.

When: June 17, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall hosts “Topanga – A Tribute to the 90s 2023” this weekend. In this nostalgic gathering, tribute band Topanga pays homage to the vibrant culture and iconic music of the 1990s. Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere filled with throwback hits that capture the era’s essence. Get ready to dine, dance, sing along and relive the 90s.

Photo: visit plano | website

When: June 17, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Heritage Village | 315 S. Chestnut, McKinney

More info

Family Fun Farm Day at the McKinney Farmers Market is an event that brings the joy of the farm to everyone this weekend. Families can enjoy engaging activities, including baby goat cuddling, planting seeds and a watermelon eating contest. With local vendors offering fresh produce and artisanal goods, attendees can explore the market and discover a variety of tasty treats. It’s a perfect opportunity to bond, shop, learn and relax.

When: June 17, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney

More info

The McKinney Craft Beer Walk 2023 during the Father’s Day weekend is a beer lover’s delight. This event invites participants to explore charming Downtown McKinney while indulging in a wide selection of craft beers from North Texas breweries. It’s an opportunity to discover new flavors, meets fellow beer enthusiasts, and enjoy a delightful stroll through McKinney’s streets filled with delicious brews.

Photo: the cove | website

When: June 16 to 18, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St, McKinney

More info

Watercolor, Wine, and Opera Karaoke at the Cove is a unique and creative event that combines art, music and food. Attendees can enjoy the watercolor paintings from Laurie Lynn Lindemeier while sipping on fine wine. The artist will also sing and let you consume her baked goods during the event. Whether an art enthusiast, a music lover or both, this event offers a harmonious blend of artistic expression and enjoyment.

When: June 17, 2023 | 2:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Main Street Garden Park | 1902 Main Street, Dallas

Tickets

The 2023 Dallas Soul Flower Music Fest at Main Street Garden Park is a soulful celebration of music and culture. This vibrant event features an impressive lineup of talented artists who will captivate the audience with their hip-hop, soul and R&B performances. Attendees can groove to the rhythm of the music, enjoy delicious food and drinks, shop, play games and participate in contests.

Photo: taverna rossa | website

When: June 16, 2023 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Taverna Rossa |4005 Preston Rd Suite 512, Plano

More info

Joey Love Unplugged, organized by Taverna Rossa, is an acoustic experience that showcases the raw talent of Joey Love. With his soulful voice and exceptional guitar skills, Joey takes the audience on a musical journey through various genres, including country, classick rock, zydeco, and blues. Stripped and intimate, this unplugged performance allows listeners to connect deeply with the music and witness the true essence of Joey’s artistry.

When: June 17, 2023 | 7:00 to to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Hub 121| 121 & Alma Road, McKinney

More info

Dreams Unwind, an event organized by HUB 121 in McKinney, offers an evening of music and entertainment. This live performance is a Stevie Nicks tribute concert. Before this free concert begins, visitors can have a bite and a drink at Fork and Fire, Wine A Little McKinney, The Elwood BFD and ChopShop McKinney Sports Garage. Prepare to have your senses awakened as Dreams Unwind takes the stage.

Photo: red tent markets | website

When: June 17, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to to 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

More info

The Red Tent Farmer’s Market at The Shops at Willow Bend is a gathering that celebrates local agriculture and community in Plano. This lively event offers diverse fresh produce, baked goods, plants, sweet treats and more. Attendees can explore the market’s 20+ colorful stalls, engage in conversations with the vendors and discover unique products while supporting local businesses.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Music in the Chamber feat. Christopher McGuire & the Allegro Guitar Society

When: June 16, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: George A. Purefoy Municipal Center | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

More info

Free Concert – Maylee Thomas Band

When: June 16, 2023 | 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Hub 121| 121 & Alma Road, McKinney

More info

Monster Club Misadventures

When: June 16, 2023 | 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Dark Hour Haunted House | 701 Taylor Drive, Plano

More info

Celebrating the Print”, the DCC Photo Exhibit

When: May 26 to June 30, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Goldmark Cultural Center| 13999 Goldmark Dr, Dallas

More info

Grapevine Main LIVE! Featuring Windy City Chicago Tribute Band

When: June 10, 2023 | 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Peace Plaza | 815 S Main Street, Grapevine

Tickets

Photo: dfwchild | website

When: July 3, 2023 | 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle Drive Addison

More info

Addison Kaboom Town! is an event that offers spectacular fireworks and entertainment. This annual celebration gathers tens of thousands of attendees from near and far to enjoy a mesmerizing fireworks show. With live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities, Addison Kaboom Town! is a beautiful experience for people of all ages. The event is a beloved tradition that ignites the sky and hearts with joy and wonder.

When: July 4, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | 2301 Flora St, Dallas

Tickets

The Dallas Winds Star-Spangled Spectacular is an annual red, white and blue musical experience organized on the 4th of July. Celebrating patriotism and the spirit of America, this event showcases the renowned Dallas Winds Symphony, delivering a breathtaking performance of patriotic and contemporary compositions. Besides music, there will be indoor fireworks, hot dogs and ice cream in the air-conditioned setting.

Photo: frisco freedom fest | facebook

When: July 4, 2023 | 4:00 p.m.

Where: George A. Purefoy Municipal Center | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

More info

The Frisco Freedom Fest on the 4th of July celebrates independence and community spirit. It is one of the most beloved Collin County events where people can go to celebrate Independence Day. This annual festival offers family-friendly activities, including live music, dining, shopping and a spectacular fireworks display. The Frisco Freedom Fest is a perfect opportunity to come together and create lasting memories in a festive and patriotic atmosphere.