With Pride Month going strong this June, there is still enough time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on multiple occasions. From a queer anthems night to a comedy open mic evening and Gaybingo to a Pride picnic, the celebrative options are plenty.

Scroll through this joyous Pride Month events list to find the most colorful and vibrant LGBTQ+ community get-togethers in North Texas.

Come right in because this is the only list you’ll need.

When: June 15, 2023 | 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: CCCC Spring Creek Conference Center | 2800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

More info

You Are Not Alone: An LGBTQ+ and Mental Health Symposium aims to address the intersection of LGBTQ+ issues and mental health. This symposium provides a safe and inclusive space for individuals to learn from professionals and activists, share experiences and access resources. The event emphasizes support, community and fostering a greater understanding of mental health within the LGBTQ+ population.

Photo: eventbrite | website

When: June 24, 2023 | 12:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Gateway Park | 1300 Lee Highway, Arlington

Tickets

The 2023 Arlington Pride Festival is a celebration of diversity and inclusion. This free Pride Month event brings together the LGBTQ+ community to promote acceptance and equality. Attendees can anticipate a day filled with live entertainment, engaging activities, surprise guests and opportunities to connect with local organizations. The festival aims to foster a sense of pride and unity while raising awareness about the LGBTQ+ community.

When: June 24, 2023 | 12:00 to 4:00 p.m

Where: Princeton High School (Texas) | 1000 East Princeton Drive, Princeton

More info

The third annual Princeton Pride 2023 event celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in Princeton and beyond. This inclusive gathering aims to create a supportive and affirming environment through various activities. It is an opportunity to unite, build connections and promote acceptance and equality during Pride Month. At the event, visitors can connect with vendors like 2 of a Kind Designs, Black Bonnet Beads, Camp Quest Texas and many more.

Photo: resource center | website

When: June 13, 2023 | 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Resource Center – Community Center | 5750 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

More info

The Pride Month edition of Resource Center’s Get Centered mission tour takes place in Dallas. This tour allows interested participants to learn more about the agency’s mission. They get to connect with volunteers and staff members, who they can ask questions, for example, about how to get involved with the work that the Resource Center is doing for and with the LGBTQ+ community.

When: June 17, 2023 | 5:00 to 9 p.m.

Where: Trinity Park | 2401 University Drive, Fort Worth

More info

The LGBTQ SAVES Youth Pride Picnic 2023 is a joyful and inclusive event held in Fort Worth for LGBTQ youth 24 and younger who can bring their family members along. Designed specifically for LGBTQ youth, this picnic in Trinity Park offers a safe and supportive space for celebration and connection. Attendees can enjoy a free lunch and participate in family-friendly activities.

Photo: eventbrite | website

When: June 23, 2023 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Dallas Contemporary | 161 Glass Street, Dallas

Register

The third annual Pride Panel: The State of LGBTQIA+ Care is an evening organized by Dallas Contemporary, bringing together members from the LGBTQIA+ community. The event starts with a free printmaking workshop by Scout Ryman, a Dallas-based artist. After the workshop, a panel will discuss LGBTQIA+ affirming care. Attendees also have the chance to win two tickets for the Sad Summer Fest on July 25, 2023.

When: June 14, 2023 | 7:00 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios | 411 E. Sycamore St, Denton

More info

The Spiderweb Salon & Pridenton Pride Open Mic at the Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton celebrates the LGBTQ+ community through artistic expression this Pride Month. This open mic night invites individuals to share their talents via stories, poems and songs in a relaxed outdoor setting. It will be an inclusive and fun evening for self-expression, fostering connections and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Photo: eventbrite | website

When: June 29, 2023 | 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Opening Bell Coffee | 1409 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas

More info

Queer Anthems Night at Opening Bell in Dallas is a fun Pride Month event celebrating queer culture through music. This dynamic night of music showcases talented, local LGBTQ+ artists such as Kaatii, Lorelei K and Sam Cormier, covering queer anthems from performers like Muna, Tina Turner and Brandi. The evening will be an enjoyable Pride Month experience filled with captivating performances, high energy and a sense of community.

When: June 19, 2023 | 9:00 to 2:00 a.m.

Where: The Urban Cowboy Saloon | 2620 East Lancaster Avenue Fort Worth

More info

Patrick Mikyles Presents: Pride Night Lights 3 in Forth Worth is an event celebrating LGBTQ+ pride through a dazzling display of lights, EDM music and entertainment. This Pride Month event features a lineup of four talented local DJs that let you experience a fun rave party evening. Come and enjoy the jubilant atmosphere during a celebration of diversity and pride.

Photo: resource center | website

When: June 24 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Resource Center – Community Center | 5750 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

More info

The Resource Center in Dallas celebrates Pride and its 40th anniversary. During this family-friendly Pride Month event in the organization’s airconditioned Community Center, visitors can enjoy games, interactive exhibits, performances and more. There will also be a food truck present during the day. Join the Resource Center’s celebration of the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community and its work over the past 40 years.

Even More Celebrative Pride Month Fun!

Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party

When: June 16, 2023 | 6:00 to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations

More info

Pride Flash Tattoos

When: June 24, 2023 | 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Aces Tattoos | 1776 Teasley Lane, Denton,

More info

Gaybingo Ball – Category is: PRIDE

When: June 17, 2023 | 6:00 to 9 p.m.

Where: Station 4 (S4) | 3911 Cedar Springs road, Dallas

More info

Trinity Pride Fest

When: June 24, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Magnolia Green Park | 1100 Lipscomb Street, Fort Worth

More info

Ride for Pride

When: June 24, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Reverchon Recreation Center | 3505 Maple Avenue & Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas

More info