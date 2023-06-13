It is again time to honor our fathers this weekend, and what better way to do that than via a delicious brunch or dinner combined with fine drinks, games and entertainment?

From a fancy seafood meal at The Crescent Club to a casual Big Daddy Surf & Turf brunch get-together at Kona Grill, it’s all on the table for dads and their families this enjoyable weekend. Scroll through this mouthwatering Father’s Day restaurant specials list to find the tastiest Sunday brunch and dining opportunities in Dallas and Collin County.

Come right in because this is the only list you’ll need.

When: June 18, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mi Dia From Scratch | 3310 Dallas Parkway Ste 105, Plano

Mi Dia From Scratch in Plano celebrates fathers on Father’s Day and offers a memorable dining experience. This day is very special to the Mi Dia From Scratch family because it also allows Chef Gabriel DeLeon to honor his father, with whom he worked together in his first restaurant. Chef DeLeon continues his father’s legacy of offering friendly customer service and authenticity at Mi Dia From Scratch.

When: June 18, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille | 2440 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco

Father’s Day at Perry’s offers a memorable culinary experience for fathers and their loved ones. Taking place at Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille in Frisco, restaurant guests can enjoy mouthwatering dishes and drinks, including the 22oz bone-in caramelized prime rib, the 3-course pork chop Sunday supper and brunch-inspired cocktails. In an inviting atmosphere, guests can treat their fathers to a memorable dining experience filled with delectable flavors and exceptional service.

When: June 18, 2023 | 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m

Where: The Crescent Club | 17th floor of 200 Crescent Court, Dallas

The Father’s Day Brunch at The Crescent Club in Dallas offers a delightful dining experience to celebrate and honor fathers in a sophisticated and elegant atmosphere. This event features a brunch menu with various meaty dishes, a seafood bar and a dessert station. Guests can indulge in culinary delights while enjoying panoramic city views from the 17th floor.

When: June 18, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Haywire | 5901 Winthrop St Ste 110, Plano

The Father’s Day Brunch Buffet at Haywire offers a delicious experience to celebrate fathers. Held at the Haywire restaurant in Plano, this brunch buffet features an array of culinary delights, including a carving station, a taco bar, a seafood bar, hearty breakfast selections and desserts. This Father’s Day Brunch Buffet at Haywire is the perfect way to show appreciation to fathers and create lasting memories.

When: June 18, 2023 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: Bulla Gastrobar | 6007 Legacy Dr Ste 180, Plano

Spanish-style restaurant Bulla Gastrobar in Plano presents a special Father’s Day brunch that promises a memorable culinary experience. Fathers can enjoy a sweet and savory 3-course brunch in a vibrant setting. Also, every father will receive a $20 gift card for his next Bulla Gastrobar meal and a special box of chocolate clusters available during the dinner service while supplies last.

When: June 18, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 15:00 p.m.

Where: Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar | 2514 Harry Hines Blvd Harwood District, Dallas

The Father’s Day Brunch at Saint Ann in Dallas offers a culinary experience to celebrate fathers. This brunch features a menu showcasing a variety of dishes, including herb-studded prime rib, chilaquiles, smoked salmon, double-stack sliders and all whiskeys for half the price. Guests can enjoy a relaxing ambiance and savor the carefully crafted dishes while listening to a live band playing their favorite classic rock songs.

When: June 18, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Ice House | 3255 PGA Pkwy, Frisco

The newly opened PGA Frisco Ice House in the Monument Realty PGA District presents Father’s Day drink specials and a Prix Fixe Menu featuring smoked prime rib, lobster mac and cheese and a “Kitchen Sink” sundae. Drink specials include seltzer buckets and beer. Whether raising a toast or indulging in a memorable meal, the PGA Frisco Ice House provides a fantastic setting to appreciate fathers on their special day.

When: June 18, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Lounge by Topgolf | 3255 PGA Pkwy, Frisco

The Lounge by Topgolf provides excellent entertainment, food and drinks on Father’s Day. Fathers and their families members can visit Lounge by Topgolf at Monument Realty PGA District to enjoy Swing Suites with Toptracer technology, chef-driven dishes and craft cocktails. Furthermore, beer and seltzer buckets will be available to contribute to a memorable experience for dads and their loved ones.

When: June 18, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: CRÚ Food & Wine Bar | 7201 Bishop Rd, Plano

On Father’s Day, dads can come to CRÚ Food & Wine Bar to enjoy brunch and dinner specials featuring PlumpJack wine pairings. Attendees can savor a variety of delicious dishes such as smoked salmon deviled egg toast and filet mignon with chimichurri, complimented by drinks like wine, mimosas and bellinis. Whether it’s a relaxing brunch or an intimate dinner, CRÚ ensure a memorable dining experience in a charming atmosphere.

When: June 17 to 18, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Kona Grill | 5973 W Parker Rd, Plano

Treat your dad to Plano-based restaurant Kona Grill’s signature Kona-Mosa Brunch on Saturday, June 17, and Father’s Day, June 18. The menu will feature his favorite brunchtime dishes, such as the Big Daddy Surf & Turf with a 20oz prime rib and grilled prawns. Kona Grill provides a welcoming atmosphere and exceptional service to ensure a memorable Father’s Day celebration for all attendees.

Even More Great Brunch & Dining Treats For Dad!

Father’s Day Happy Hour At BoomerJack’s

When: June 18, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Where: BoomerJack’s Grill | 5430 State Hwy 121, Plano

Father’s Day Activities And Dining At Sidecar Social

When: June 18, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Where: Sidecar Social | 5100 Belt Line Rd, Addison

Food, Cold drinks And Live Music At Bedford Ice House

When: June 18, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Where: Bedford Ice House | 2250 Airport Fwy #300, Bedford

Father’s Day Dinner Special At La Neta Cocina y Lounge

When: June 18, 2023 | 4:00 to 12:00 a.m.

Where: La Neta Cocina y Lounge | 2525 Elm St #175, Dallas

Comedy Dads Father’s Day Spectacular

When: June 18, 2023 | 4:00 to 5:45 p.m.

Where: The Plano House of Comedy | 7301 Lone Star Drive, Plano

