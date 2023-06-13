The State Fair of Texas is seeking to fill approximately 2,200 positions for seasonal job opportunities.

The starting wage for these positions is $17.82 per hour, which marks a significant increase compared to the previous year’s rate of $15.21. There is a diverse range of job roles available, including coupon sales, creative arts, games, gates, guest services, livestock, maintenance, plumbing and many others. Whether it’s interacting with visitors, maintaining the facilities, or showcasing artistic talents, the fair offers a variety of engaging and fulfilling roles for potential employees.

“Working at the State Fair of Texas is just as fun as a visit to the annual event,” a statement from the fair said. “If you’re an outgoing, friendly and energetic person who likes to celebrate all things Texan, join the Big Tex team.”

According to the fair’s website, they prioritize the growth and development of employees by providing comprehensive job training to ensure confident and capable employees. The fair also offers opportunities for advancement into leadership positions.

To learn more about job opportunities visit the link here.

The State Fair of Texas also recently announced the concert lineup for the 2023 season. As part of your admission, you can enjoy the concert series on the Chevrolet main stage completely free of charge.

The exciting lineup features renowned artists from various genres. Headlining the Chevrolet main stage are the country music group Lonestar, the rock band Bowling for Soup, rapper Lil Jon, and indie rock group X Ambassadors.

In addition to the main stage, live music will be found across the fairgrounds. The Bud Light stage is located in the Cotton Bowl Plaza and will showcase local and regional talent. The Yuengling Flight stage, located outside the Go Texan Pavilion, will feature a Friday night comedy series called ‘Deep Fried Comedy’ as well as live music throughout the week.

For the full lineup visit the link here.