Biking, walking, dancing: It will become an active Juneteenth celebration this year. Throw other activities like shopping, art watching and dining on good food into the mix, and you have a lot of excitement and fun to look forward to during this memorable day commemorating the freedom of African Americans in Texas and the rest of the country.

Scroll through the joyful list of Juneteenth events you can participate in this year, and reserve some time off to join the celebrations throughout North Texas.

Photo: the martin luther king jr. Community center | website

When: June 17, 2023 | 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center | 2922 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Dallas

This year’s Juneteenth 4K Freedom Walk & Festival, organized by the Dallas-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, commemorates the historic Juneteenth holiday, marking the emancipation and freedom of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Participants can join a healthy 4K walk, followed by a vibrant festival celebrating African-American culture. There will be vendors, live entertainment, and a special unveiling and dedication.

When: June 18, 2023 | 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Legacy West hosts the Juneteenth Fashion Show. Celebrating the historical significance of Juneteenth, this fashion experience produced by Think Three Media promises a captivating blend of style and culture. Attendees can expect a vibrant display of fashion trends and designs, paying homage to African-American heritage. With its unique fusion of fashion and history, the Juneteenth Fashion Show at Legacy West is an event not to be missed.

Photo: the real opal lee | website

When: June 19, 2023 | 11.00 a.m.

Where: Multiple locations

Opal’s Walk For Freedom is an annual event. It invites everyone to have a 2.50-mile walk along the legendary Opal Lee, symbolizing the journey toward freedom and equality. Opal’s Walk For Freedom offers a unique opportunity to unite as a community, demonstrate solidarity and actively contribute to positive change. This event will leave a lasting impact with its inspiring mission and inclusive spirit.

When: June 19, 2023 | 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Lofty Spaces | 816 Montgomery Street, Dallas

The Manifest Your Purpose Juneteenth Market is a vibrant event celebrating Juneteenth and empowering individuals to manifest their true purpose. This market offers a diverse range of 50+ local African American vendors showcasing unique products, including art, women’s and men’s apparel and beauty products. Attendees can expect a dynamic atmosphere while enjoying delicious food and drinks.

Photo: soul patrol | website

When: June 17, 2023 | 7:30 a.m.

Where: 6950 Stadium Lane, Frisco

The 2023 Soul Patrol Juneteenth Rally is a dynamic event that honors Juneteenth’s historical significance. This rally brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds to celebrate freedom, equality, and cultural heritage while they enjoy a day of cycling, good food, and classic R&B music. The Soul Patrol Juneteenth Rally promises an unforgettable experience, fostering unity and promoting awareness of African-American history and achievements.

When: June 19, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: On the Marquee | 6560 John Hickman Parkway Ste 100, Frisco

The Juneteenth Movie Screening & Art Exhibit pays tribute to Juneteenth, a significant milestone in African-American history. Attendees can view “The Last to Know,” a powerful documentary about Dr. Opal Lee. Furthermore, there will also be a community leader panel discussion and an art exhibition showcasing works from local artists reflecting the African-American culture’s richness.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Plano African American Museum Soft Opening

When: June 17 , 2023 | 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Plano African American Museum | 900 13th St, Plano

Juneteenth Soul Food Festival

When: June 18, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Lofty Spaces | 816 Montgomery Street, Dallas

Juneteenth Food Festival & Shopping Expo

When: June 17, 2023 | 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Mar Thoma Event Center | 11500 Luna Road, Dallas

Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 17, 2023 | 4:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Finch Park | 301 Standifer St, McKinney

Juneteenth Boat Party

When: June 17, 2023 | 6:30 10:00 p.m.

Where: Lewisville Lake | 3000 N Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville

