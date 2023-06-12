With a varied program of entertaining and immersive activities and events awaiting you this week, you will have plenty of exciting opportunities to be creative, celebrative and active with your friends and family. Take a look at our selection of the must-go events happening before the real fun begins this weekend. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Photo: frisco chamber of commerce | website

When: June 14, 2023 | 11:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Hotel, Conference Center & Spa | 7600 John Q Hammons Drive, Frisco

More info

Organized by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the State of the City Luncheon is an event this week that brings together local leaders, community members and stakeholders. With informative presentations and engaging discussions, this luncheon provides a platform to discuss the city’s progress, initiatives and plans. Attendees can gain valuable insights into the economic development, infrastructure projects and social initiatives shaping the city’s growth.

When: June 13 to 15 June, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Jazz Becuzz Art Center | 9319 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway #218, Dallas

More info

The Jazzmeia Horn International Vocal Initiative is a three-day vocal workshop at the Jazz Becuzz Art Center in Dallas. The teacher for this workshop is 3 Time Grammy Nominated, NAACP Image Award Winning jazz artist Jazzmeia Horn. It will be an insightful experience for Jazz enthusiasts and music lovers who like to learn the robes from an expert.

Photo: mlb | website

When: June 14, 2023 | 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Riders Field | 7300 RoughRiders Trail, Frisco

More info

The free MLB Pitch Hit Run 2023, MLB’s Official Youth Skills Competition, provides an exciting opportunity for young baseball and softball enthusiasts to showcase their skills. This interactive competition invites participants to demonstrate their pitching, hitting and running abilities and advance through three levels of competition. The event promises to become an exciting day filled with baseball excitement and friendly competition.

When: June 12, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

More info

This week, The Comedy Arena presents Open Mic Night! This fun event invites aspiring comedians to take the stage and showcase their unique comedic talent. With a lively and supportive atmosphere, this open mic night allows seasoned performers and newcomers to test their jokes and entertain the audience. Attendees can expect an evening filled with laughter, unexpected humor and the chance to witness the next generation of comedic stars.

Photo: heritage farmstead museum | website

When: June 12 to 16, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 W 15th St, Plano

More info

Pioneer Camp 1 at the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano is an engaging week-long camp activity that offers children a unique and joyful opportunity to connect with nature and agricultural history in a wholesome farm life setting. Under the guidance of trained camp counselors, participating children will experience hands-on activities focused on animal care that educate and inspire them.

When: June 15, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

Organized by the Lexus Box Garden in Plano, Backyard Boot Scootin’ Plano is an exciting event this week that brings the joy of country music and line dancing to the community. Held in a lively outdoor setting, attendees can kick up their heels and dance the night away to country tunes while also receiving lessons and having the opportunity to grab a drink and a bite.

Photo: visit mckinney | website

Animal Planet Art Camp When: June 12 to 16, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Jump Into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney

More info Jump Into Art Studios presents the Animal Planet Art Camp in McKinney this week. This creative and educational event invites young artists to explore the animal kingdom and the natural world through art while at the same time making new friends and playing games. Participating children will engage in hands-on activities, including animal painting, clay animal mask making, pottery and soap making.

When: June 12, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comerica BusinessHQ| 5201 East R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas

More info

The VWEC Grand Opening & Women Veterans Day 2023 – White Diamond Gala in Dallas honors women veterans and marks the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Veterans Women’s Empowerment Center (VWEC). This free event also commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act. The electrifying gala evening brings distinguished guests, community leaders and supporters together to celebrate women’s contributions in the military.

Photo: visit garland | website

When: June 15, 2023 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Garland Landmark Museum | 393 N 6th St. Garland

More info

June Thirsty Third Thursdays in Garland is an exciting event that brings together residents and businesses for community engagement and entertainment. Held on the third Thursday of June, starting at the Garland Landmark Museum, this free event offers an opportunity to explore the vibrant local scene and enjoy specials and a complimentary beverage while shopping in the local area.

When: June 15, 2023 | 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Bonnie Wenk Park Amphitheater | 2996 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney

More info

Jammin’ in June – Time Machine is a free lively music performance at Bonnie Wenk Park in McKinney. This event takes place under the warm summer night sky. Bring along drinks and your blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music from the rocking cover band Time Machine while sipping and eating frozen treats from the vendor present at the event.

Shakespeare in the Park: Two Gentlemen of Verona

When: June 14 to July 14, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Samuell-Grand Amphitheater | 1500 Tenison Parkway, Dallas

Tickets

Vitruvian Nights Live – Bidi Bidi Banda (Selena Tribute Band)

When: June 15, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

More info

National Bourbon Day!

When: June 14, 2023 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

Urban Rio Live Music

When: June 15, 2023 | All day

Where: Urban Rio Cantina & Grill | 1000 E 14th Street #100, Plano

More info

Third Thursday Sip & Shop

When: June 15, 2023 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Lyla’s: Clothing, Decor & More | 1024 East 15th Street, Plano

More info

Photo: dfwchild | website

When: July 3, 2023 | 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle Drive Addison

More info

Addison Kaboom Town! is an event that offers spectacular fireworks and entertainment. This annual celebration gathers tens of thousands of attendees from near and far to enjoy a mesmerizing fireworks show. With live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities, Addison Kaboom Town! is a beautiful experience for people of all ages. The event is a beloved tradition that ignites the sky and hearts with joy and wonder.

When: July 4, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | 2301 Flora St, Dallas

Tickets

The Dallas Winds Star-Spangled Spectacular is an annual red, white and blue musical experience organized on the 4th of July. Celebrating patriotism and the spirit of America, this event showcases the renowned Dallas Winds Symphony, delivering a breathtaking performance of patriotic and contemporary compositions. Besides music, there will be indoor fireworks, hot dogs and ice cream in the air-conditioned setting.

Photo: frisco freedom fest | facebook

When: July 4, 2023 | 4:00 p.m.

Where: George A. Purefoy Municipal Center | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

More info

The Frisco Freedom Fest on the 4th of July celebrates independence and community spirit. It is one of the most beloved Collin County events where people can go to celebrate Independence Day. This annual festival offers family-friendly activities, including live music, dining, shopping and a spectacular fireworks display. The Frisco Freedom Fest is a perfect opportunity to come together and create lasting memories in a festive and patriotic atmosphere.