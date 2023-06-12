In April 2023, Comerica announced it would repurpose idle banking center spaces throughout North Texas to create complimentary office space for small business customers. Now more than a dozen spaces are opened in Plano, Richardson, Frisco, Garland and Dallas.

With the post-pandemic working world shifting to prioritize flexibility and hybrid remote/in-person options for workers, coworking spaces are becoming a more suitable alternative for small businesses. More so if they are accessible, even better if they are free. This is what the customer experience team at Comerica Bank had in mind when they launched this new initiative.

“The idea was a direct result of conversations we had with small business owners to identify their specific pain points and needs,” Jim Weber, Chief Experience Officer for Comerica told Dallas Business Journal. “Our research told us that many small business customers struggle to find space to conduct meetings or work remotely.”

Comerica’s initiative is aimed at small businesses and nonprofit organizations needing fully equipped working spaces. “The recent increase in work-at-home arrangements among many employees and executives has created a need for affordable and appropriate work locations,” said, Weber in an official statement.

According to the company’s official statement, the transformation of nearly 10,000 square feet across the Dallas and Collin counties was possible with an investment of $3 million. Each CoWorkSpace will provide Wi-Fi, AV presentation equipment, reservable meeting rooms and hospitality stations.

Additionally, the company is offering spaces with different experiences in mind. For example, the Community Space would provide a venue for events and meetings, not only for small business customers but also for nonprofit organizations, whether or not they are clients.

In Collin County, the company opened two spaces in Richardson, one in Plano and one in Frisco. For more information on the locations available and the services provided, check Comerica’s website.