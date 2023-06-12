The Battle for Dallas Charity Softball Game, scheduled at Riders Field in Frisco on Friday, June 16, 2023, will be postponed. The event is expected to be rescheduled for sometime in 2024.

The Battle for Dallas Charity Softball Game is a highly anticipated annual event that unites distinguished athletes and media personalities in a softball competition. The primary objective of the event is to help deserving children’s charities, aiming to make a meaningful and positive impact on the community.

By combining sports and philanthropy, the Battle for Dallas Charity Softball Game not only raises funds for important causes but also endeavors to create a lasting impression on fans and attendees. Spectators can expect an entertaining and unforgettable experience, as they witness the coming together of sports icons and media figures, all driven by a shared passion for making a difference.

According to a statement from Battle for Dallas, the event was postponed “due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts.” The event is set to be rescheduled for a later date in 2024. Once the new date is confirmed, the team captains and partners will be announced.

“We sincerely appreciate your understanding and patience as we strive to make the rescheduled event even more unforgettable,” the statement said.

If you have already purchased tickets for the 2023 event, you have the option to receive a refund or exchange your tickets for any 2023 RoughRiders game. As an added bonus, ticket holders who choose to exchange their tickets will also be treated to a complimentary hot dog and soda. Instructions on how to request a refund or proceed with the ticket exchange will be communicated directly to ticket holders via email.

“The Battle for Dallas team remains committed to supporting children’s charities and delivering an exciting event next year,” the statement said.

For further information, battlefordallas.com or contact the RoughRiders ticket office.