The Kurt Thomas Foundation announced that they will be hosting their annual Black Tie Gala on the evening of Sept. 22, 2023, at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel.

The Kurt Thomas Foundation Gala is a formal black-tie event that is put on each year in support of men’s gymnastics.

This year’s event will feature casino tables and a silent auction to help raise training funds, awareness and new program development for the sport of men’s gymnastics. In addition, attendees of the gala will also get to enjoy a delicious dinner, along with dancing the night away to some live tunes.

Slated to perform at the Kurt Thomas Foundation Gala is Emerald City Band, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based cover band that offers high-energy performances that will be sure to get everyone on their feet.

Also expected to attend the upcoming gala are several former U.S. Olympic athletes, including such names as Nadia Comaneci, Bart Connor, Mitch Gaylord, John Macready, Shannon Miller, Mary Lou Retton, Michael Wilson, Kim Zmeskal and more.

The Kurt Thomas Foundation was founded back in 2002 by American Olympic gymnast, Kurt Thomas. Following Thomas’ passing in 2020, the foundation — which was previously put on hold — was re-formed in 2021, with the purpose of providing support towards the development of men’s gymnastics.

Each year, the foundation raises money to provide at least one training scholarship to a deserving young gymnast who exemplifies the qualities of Kurt Thomas.

At this year’s gala, the foundation will award one scholarship, in addition to presenting “The Thomas Flair Award” to Olympic figure skater Scott Hamilton — in recognition of the substantial impact he made on sports.

Sponsors for the event include Michael Wilson, Choctaw, Regions Bank, Precision Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Canine Republic, Flip Fest, Emerald City, American Athletic, Inc. and Walmart.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for the event, head over to the Kurt Thomas Foundation website.