The State Fair of Texas announced the free music lineup for this year’s fair. Event attendees will experience a diverse array of live music from country to Tejano, rock to hip-hop, during all 24 days of the State Fair of Texas.

The concert series on the Chevrolet main stage is completely free with the price of admission.

Headliners on the Chevrolet main stage will include the country music group Lonestar, rock band Bowling for Soup, rapper Lil Jon and indie rock group X Ambassadors.

The Chevrolet main stage will feature a huge festival-type stage and experience. The main stage is located next to the Craft Pavilion, near the Hall of State. In addition to the main stage, live music will be found across the fair grounds. The Bud Light stage is located in the Cotton Bowl Plaza and will showcase local and regional talent. The Yuengling Flight stage, located outside the Go Texan Pavilion, will feature a Friday night comedy series called ‘Deep Fried Comedy’ as well as live music throughout the week.

Starting this year, the State Fair of Texas has partnered with Romeo Entertainment Group, to produce the entire music lineup for the 2023 Fair.

“We are thrilled to partner with the State Fair of Texas to curate a truly immersive and inclusive music experience. This diverse lineup spans a spectrum of genres and styles, and it’s free to all fairgoers,” said R.J. Romeo, President & CEO of Romeo Entertainment Group. “It’s an honor to bring music to the Fair that is as expansive and varied as the great state of Texas itself.”

The 2023 State Fair of Texas runs Friday, September 29, through Sunday, October 22, 2023. Season passes are now on sale at BigTex.com/Tickets.