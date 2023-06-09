The Tex-Mex restaurant and bar, Mi Cocina, is setting up shop in McKinney’s Craig Ranch.

“Mi Cocina is a family first and foremost, and we’re proud to announce that our family keeps growing,” said Edgar Guevara, president and CEO of the M Crowd Restaurant Group. “This new McKinney location will offer another opportunity to cater to a beloved neighborhood, while also serving the community, initiatives that are central to our core mission and brand.”

Mi Cocina is owned by the M Crowd Restaurant Group, which operates 23 restaurants across Texas and Oklahoma. The group recently announced its plans to expand to McKinney’s District 121.

“Mi Cocina is a family first and foremost, and we’re proud to announce that our family keeps growing,” said Edgar Guevara, president and CEO of the M Crowd Restaurant Group. “This new McKinney location will offer another opportunity to cater to a beloved neighborhood, while also serving the community, initiatives that are central to our core mission and brand.”

Mi Cocina is known for its brisket tacos and margaritas. The new location will feature the group’s trademark Seisegundos bar, an upscale bar in a cozy and intimate setting that overlooks the dining room and outdoor green space.

The new restaurant will also have a second bar downstairs. Its interior features a custom-made design that includes 20-foot lighted, coffered ceilings.

The walls of Mi Cocia will feature artwork by Luis Sottil, a famous Mexican artist. Peter Glassford of Guadalajara has designed several unique, wooden wall installations, which are reflective of architecture found throughout Mexico City.

The walls of mi cocia will feature artwork by luis sottil.

The new restaurant is expected to employ more than 100 people.

“I’ve been a guest and a fan of this brand for nearly a quarter century,” said Guevara. “I’ve always known that Mi Cocina had great potential to grow outside of Dallas. With our McKinney location, we’ll be able to continue doing what we do best — sharing authentic food and culture with a neighborhood that will grow to count on us.”

Mi Cocia will open on June 26 at 121 Corridor in Craig Ranch in McKinney. The restaurant and bar will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

For more information, click here.