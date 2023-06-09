Mexican Sugar is a favorite among Collin County foodies. The popular restaurant now has a new location in Dallas’ Uptown, joining the Las Colinas and original Plano spots.

As Local Profile previously reported, the Uptown Dallas location spans more than 12,000 square feet in size, with a seating capacity of almost 400 customers at a time.

“We’re excited to celebrate the opening of our newest Mexican Sugar in Uptown,” said Justin Beam, director of operations for Mexican Sugar. “We have created an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the richness of Mexican culture and cuisine. Our new location offers both elegance and warmth — perfect to celebrate any occasion.”

Located on Olive Street, the new location has two floors of dining space, an upstairs patio, as well as views of the American Airlines Center and the Hotel Crescent Court, among others. Local Profile recently visited the new location, which has a wonderfully homey and comfy quality. The upstairs patio is absolutely fantastic — a terrific location for a terrific restaurant.

“As we bring our lighter, fresher, and better approach to Mexican cuisine to Uptown, we’re confident that our guests will enjoy the unique culinary experience,” Beam previously said. “We look forward to creating unforgettable moments in every corner of this remarkable venue including our second-floor patio which offers one of the most breathtaking views in the city.”

The new location will also have a bar that offers an impressive collection of over 150 tequilas and mezcals. Other drink selections include hand-crafted margaritas, various wines, an agave-tasting flight and more.