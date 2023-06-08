Whisky Cake Kitchen and Bar is cooking up something special for National Bourbon Day. The brand, which is known for all things whiskey and its garden-to-glass cocktails, is hosting an event to celebrate National Bourbon Day on June 14 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature whiskey influencer and expert, Sarah Jeltema, also known as Whisky Nomad.

“I am so excited to celebrate National Bourbon Day at Whiskey Cake,” said Jeltema. “I can’t wait to meet my fellow whiskey enthusiasts, enjoy some delicious pairings and talk about my favorite subject.”

Through her instagram account @whiskeynomad, Jeltema has created a global audience. She has traveled to whiskey distilleries in 27 countries, which has given her a deep understanding of the global industry.

Jeltema also co-founded the nonprofit First Responder Whiskey Society, serves as the president of Women Who Whiskey San Diego and as the assistant director of Whiskey Curation and Education for the Museum of Distilled Spirits.

At the National Whiskey Day celebration, Jeltema will craft specialty flights for the event – including the American Pie cocktail.

The event will allow attendees to engage with a number of bourbon experts and to sample bourbon tastings from Whisky Cake’s lineup of approximately 250 core whiskeys and 50 rate selections.

The bar’s whiskey offerings include local, domestic, and international whiskies from Texas, Florida, Kentucky, Canada, Ireland, Scotland, Japan and beyond.

Additionally, farm-to-fork food pairings from the kitchen’s live wood grill, smoker and spit will be available for guests. Whiskey Cake is committed to using farm-sourced, local, seasonal ingredients in both its food and beverage offerings.

The restaurant and bar also host a Whiskey of the Week program, where attendees can try an assortment of 52 rotating whiskeys each and every week of the year.

Whiskey Cake is located at 601 Dallas Pkwy in Plano. The kitchen and bar has restaurants in Oklahoma City, Tampa, Friendswood, Katy, Las Colinas, San Antonio, Stafford and the Woodlands, Texas. For more information, click here.