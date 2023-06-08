The fast-casual, health-focused restaurant Flower Child is expanding! Now with four locations in Dallas and another in Fort Worth, Flower Child will be planting its sixth location in North Texas later this year.

Flower Child gained popularity with its menu catering to all lifestyles – vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and anything else. The new location will be setting up shop at the Preston Park Colonnade Shopping Center. The restaurant plans to be open by the end of the year.

The customizable menu will feature fan-favorite dishes coupled with feel-good indulgences. Vegan dishes include the Mother Earth Bowl with ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onions, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette and hemp seeds. As well as, ‘Forbidden’ Rice with black pearls, red japonica, snap peas, bok choy, broccoli, carrot, onion, toasted sesame and red chili hoisin.

Gluten-free options include the famous creamy mac and cheese with aged white cheddar and parmesan; the Chicken Enchiladas with guajillo chile, smoked gouda, poblano cream, organic black beans, roasted corn and avocado; and the Glow Bowl with spicy sweet potato noodles, bok choy, zucchini, onion, jalapeño, shiitake mushrooms, coconut milk and sunflower butter.

Vegetarians can indulge in options like the Brussels Sprouts and Organic Kale Salad with red grapes, organic apples, pink grapefruit, white cheddar, smoked almonds and apple cider vinaigrette; the Avocado Caesar with romaine, parmesan, bread crumbs, chives and avocado caesar dressing.

Those without dietary restrictions can try such items as the Flying Avocado Wrap with smoked turkey, gouda, romaine, tomatos, and avocado hummus; or the Chicken Yakisoba Noodles with grilled chicken thigh, wok seared vegetables, sesame garlic sauce and roasted cashews.

Flower Child also offers indulgent desserts. These include chocolate chip cashew cookies, chocolate pudding and lemon olive oil cake.

Stop in to enjoy the relaxing atmosphere, or order online or through the app for fast and easy takeout. For more information, visit IAmAFlowerChild.com.