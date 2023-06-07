Make your Texas weekend a time for wellness, fun and celebration. Plano Symphony Orchestra’s 40th Anniversary Gala and the Big Run are here and it is again time for the Holistic Festival of Life and Wellness. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

When: June 9, 2023 | 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Peace Plaza at Harvest Hall | 815 S. Main St, Grapevine

Tickets

Grapevine Main LIVE! presents an exhilarating performance by the talented Zack King Band. This weekend event at Peace Plaza promises a fun evening of music. The Zack King Band, renowned for its unique Texas Rock performances, will entertain the audience with captivating melodies and an engaging stage presence. Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere and a memorable experience at Grapevine Main LIVE!

When: June 10, 2023 | 2:00 to 6:oo p.m.

Where: Lofty Spaces | 816 Montgomery Street, Dallas

More info

For The Culture Pop Up Shop is a unique, family-oriented weekend gathering that brings together a curated selection of vendors, selling food, hair and skin care products, purses, candles, makeup, jewelry and more. Attendees can immerse themselves in a bustling shopping atmosphere while enjoying music from a live DJ and drinks from the open bar.

When: June 9, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info

PGA Frisco Friday Night Summer Movie Series events offer a fun-filled experience for families and movie enthusiasts. Attendees can enjoy a movie-watching night under the stars while eating sweet treats. Plus, the Dance Floor and The Swing will also be available. With a relaxed atmosphere, this movie series provides a perfect opportunity to unwind, connect with loved ones, and indulge in cinema magic during the weekend.

When: June 10 to 23, 2023 | 5:30 p.m.

Where: Marriott at Legacy Town Center | 121 Bishop Rd, Plano

Tickets

The 40th Anniversary Gala: A Ruby Affair this weekend is a celebration that marks four decades of musical memories. With an enchanting theme inspired by the radiant beauty of rubies, guests can expect an evening filled with glamour and sophistication. From captivating performances to a silent and live auction, this gala promises to be a memorable occasion, honoring the achievements and milestones of the Plano Symphony Orchestra over the past 40 years.

When: June 7 to July 16, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Samuell-Grand Amphitheater | 1500 Tenison Parkway, Dallas

Tickets

Shakespeare in the Park: Much Ado About Nothing is an enchanting event, bringing the timeless play to life in a picturesque outdoor setting. While picnicking, audiences can enjoy witty banter, mistaken identities, and romantic entanglements as they witness the talented cast perform Shakespeare’s beloved comedy. This event offers a delightful evening of culture, entertainment and the enduring brilliance of Shakespeare’s works.

When: June 9, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

The electrifying Maroon 5 Tribute: Animals event offers fans an unforgettable experience reminiscent of the iconic band. This high-energy tribute concert showcases talented performers who flawlessly capture Maroon 5’s signature sound, hits and captivating stage presence. Attendees can groove to their favorite Maroon 5 songs, sing along to the catchy tunes and revel in a night filled with incredible music and entertainment, paying homage to the famous band.

2023 Small Business Cohort When: June 10 and 11, 2023 | 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

More info The 2023 Small Business Cohort fosters growth and success. This weekly weekend gathering at Legacy West brings together local Texas businesses so they can embrace their entrepreneurship, establish connections and sell their goods. And for you as a customer, the 2023 Small Business Cohort is a must-attend event if you want to shop and support local vendors by doing so.

When: June 10, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Windhaven Meadows Park | 5400 Windhaven Parkway, Plano

More info

The Big Run this weekend is an exciting event that celebrates Global Running Day and unites runners of all levels. This community-focused race promotes health, wellness and the joy of running. Participants can expect a well-organized event this weekend. Whether seeking a personal best or enjoying a leisurely run, “The Big Run” offers an opportunity for individuals to come together, celebrate fitness and embrace the thrill of the race.

When: June 11, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 East Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Tickets

The Holistic Festival of Life and Wellness is a transformative event that embraces the mind, body, and spirit. This festival event is the largest of its kind in North Texas. It offers a range of activities, including movement meditations, music, dance and yoga, all aimed at promoting well-being. Visit the event this weekend at the Plano Event Center to seek personal growth and wellness.

When: June 10, 2023 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Rd Suite 512, Plano

More info

Singer-songwriter David Gates will captivate the audience with his music during this performance at Taverna Rossa. The musician will take the stage in an evening of singing and playing. He will take listeners on an entertaining journey through his repertoire of songs. Come and experience the artistry of a renowned musician this weekend in an intimate setting while having a great dining experience.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

To The Moon Presents: Leftwing Kody (360 DJ Set Performance)

When: June 10 to 11, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Where: The Studio at the Factory | 2727 Canton Street, Dallas

More info

Legendary Tastes of TX Food Sampling Stroll

When: June 10, 2023 | 14:00 to 18:00 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations

More info

McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square

When: June 10, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

More info

Paint Your Pet

When: June 11, 2023 | 4:45 to 6:15 p.m.

Where: Pipe and Palette | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

More info

Studio Movie Grill Special Needs Movie Screening: The Little Mermaid

When: June 10, 2023 | 11:00 a.m.

Where: Studio Movie Grill | 4721 W Park Blvd, Plano

More info