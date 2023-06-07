A new report discovered that the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area has the highest amount of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in all of Texas.

In its study, titled “Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas,” Stacker utilized data gathered from Zillow (a real estate information website) to put together a list of cities in the Lone Star State with the most rapidly ascending housing values over the years (up until April 2023).

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington topped the list (by a significant margin) by having eight different cities place in the top 50 of Stacker’s rankings, which included:

Westlake (ranked No. 3 in Texas)

Typical home value: $1,625,327

One-year price change: +$130,960 (+8.8%)

Five-year price change: +$846,320 (+108.6%)

Highland Park (ranked No. 4 in Texas)

Typical home value: $2,382,978

One-year price change: +$128,514 (+5.7%)

Five-year price change: +$876,278 (+58.2%)

University Park (ranked No. 5 in Texas)

Typical home value: $1,955,810

One-year price change: +$83,386 (+4.5%)

Five-year price change: +$648,533 (+49.6%)

Westover Hills (ranked No. 9 in Texas)

Typical home value: $2,118,562

One-year price change: +$50,116 (+2.4%)

Five-year price change: +$448,942 (+26.9%)

Perrin (ranked No. 13 in Texas)

Typical home value: $231,139

One-year price change: +$41,817 (+22.1%)

Five-year price change: N/A

Maypearl (ranked No. 29 in Texas)

Typical home value: $335,631

One-year price change: +$28,807 (+9.4%)

Five-year price change: +$124,055 (+58.6%)

Godley (ranked No. 41 in Texas)

Typical home value: $433,130

One-year price change: +$25,218 (+6.2%)

Five-year price change: +$186,177 (+75.4%)

Oak Leaf (ranked No. 44 in Texas)

Typical home value: $418,397

One-year price change: +$24,273 (+6.2%)

Five-year price change: +$146,159 (+53.7%)

Other Texas metro areas that were among the top of Stacker’s list include Brenham (with four cities in the top 50), Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land (four cities), Gainesville (three cities), Waco (two cities), Tyler (two cities), Sherman-Denison (two cities) and San Antonio-New Braunfels (two cities).

To view the report in full, head over to the Stacker website.