Community Coffee Company, a family-owned retail coffee company, has opened up a brand new administrative office in Frisco, Texas.

The North Texas office is an offshoot of the coffee brand’s headquarters in Baton Rouge and will house a variety of personnel spanning multiple departments, including marketing, sales and product innovation, along with finance and human resources.

“We’re excited to expand our reach and influence into a state with the fastest growing economic and population expansion in the nation,” said David Belanger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Coffee. “Community Coffee has been a staple in Texas for over 35 years making Frisco a great strategic fit for us as our first administrative office outside of our Baton Rouge headquarters.”

The North Texas office is located at Hall Park, a 15-building, 162-acre office park that offers a number of amenities such as outdoor meeting spaces, walking trails and a fitness center.

Community Coffee says that the expansion into Frisco will enable the company to “unlock further collaboration with Texas-based business partners and retailers, boosting the brand’s strategic growth initiatives,” according to a release.

Community Coffee Company was founded back in 1919 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where the 104-year-old company’s headquarters reside to this day.

The company is the largest family-owned coffee brand in the U.S.. offering a wide-range of premium coffee products online and in retail stores and businesses nationwide — including whole-bean, ground, single-serve, freshly brewed and ready-to-drink options.

For more information, head over to the Community Coffee website.