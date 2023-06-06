Shriners Children’s healthcare system announced that the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas will be the host arena for the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2024.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the oldest college football all-star game in the nation, with next year’s match being the 99th in its long history.

According to a release, the game will give approximately 130 college football players from 100 universities the opportunity to compete and showcase their skills in front of a national audience, in addition to NFL scouts looking for talent.

In the past, the East-West Shrine Bowl has featured some of the greatest players in the history of the sport, including Tom Brady, Roger Staubach, Walter Payton and John Elway, to name a few.

“It is a tremendous honor to host the East-West Shrine Bowl at the Ford Center at The Star next February,” said Stephen Jones, chief operating officer, executive vice president, director of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys. “The game is a fixture in college football. We look forward to bringing the best college football players in the country to Frisco in the spirit of helping Shriners Children’s care for young patients around the world.”

Each year for almost a century now, the annual East-West Shrine Bowl was played in support of Shriners Children’s.

Shriners Children’s is a global healthcare system that provides world-class medical care to over 1.5 million children.

The nonprofit’s mission is to change and improve lives by providing care for their patients, conducting research to gain knowledge and develop new treatments, and providing educational opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals, according to the organization’s website.

“We’re thrilled to work with the Dallas Cowboys to host this game at the Ford Center at The Star and carry on the tradition of impacting lives beyond the football field,” said Kenny Craven, CEO of Shriners Children’s. “The East-West Shrine Bowl helps raise the profile of Shriners Children’s and the amazing care provided to children around the world.”

Ticket packages and rosters for the 99th annual East-West Shrine Bowl are scheduled to be announced at a later date.