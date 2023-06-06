The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is launching a day camp in Plano. The goal of the camp is to empower kids and help them fight food insecurity in their neighborhoods. The one-day camp is for children ages 8-11.

“It’s not only helping them learn about food insecurity and how to be hunger fighters and heroes within their neighborhood, but it’s also about them learning how to give back,” said Cassie Collins, director of community engagement for the NTFB.

The camp will give children a behind-the-scenes look at the food bank with activities focused on hunger, gardening, and nutrition. Activities throughout the day include packing the Food 4 Kids backpack.

The Food 4 Kids program provides backpacks full of nutritious, nonperishable, kid-friendly food to elementary and middle school children. The backpacks are distributed through select feeding partners during the summer months.

“We are so excited to launch our first Kids Camp this summer where nearly 200 children will learn about food insecurity in North Texas and how they can be a part of the solution for helping children facing hunger,” Collins said. “The North Texas Food Bank service area has the fourth-highest level of food-insecure children in the country with 1 in every 5 kids facing hunger. Kids Camp will be a great way to build the next generation of hunger warriors.”

Kids Camp will be held on Mondays during the months of June and July. There will be seven sessions available for sign up. Please note that participating children may only attend one session. There are six Kids Camp sessions available for sign-up.

June 12

June 19

July 10

July 17

July 24

July 31

The registration fee of $30 per child, the fee will provide 90 nutritious meals to children in North Texas facing hunger. The North Texas Food Bank will provide a snack during the day, but campers should bring their own lunch. The camp will be from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and will take place at The North Texas Food Bank Perot Family Campus located at 3677 Mapleshade Lane, Plano, TX 75075.

Each camp session will be limited to 25 registrants and families with more than one child should complete a separate form for each child. Registration for Kids Camp can be found here.