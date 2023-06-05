At around 6:00 a.m. on June 1, 2023, law enforcement officers from the Plano Police, alongside SWAT teams, apprehended eight individuals who were caught in the act of burglarizing an ATM machine.

According to the Plano Police Department, the incident took place at a 7-Eleven convenience store located on Fort Worth Drive in Denton, TX. After the burglary, the Denton Police Department was notified to provide support in investigating the incident.

The arrests were made as part of a collaborative operation involving multiple jurisdictions, aimed at ensuring the apprehension of these suspects. It is expected that these arrests will lead to the resolution of over 50 distinct cases of ATM theft.

Prior to the arrests, Plano Police detectives received information regarding an ATM burglary that took place on May 25, 2023, at around 6:20 a.m. The incident occurred at a 7-Eleven at the 3600 block of 14th Street in Plano, TX.

During the burglary, a group of five unidentified suspects used a pickup truck to back into the front of the store, shattering the window. While the store clerk remained behind the counter, the suspects employed a chain to forcibly remove the ATM from the premises using the pickup truck. The stolen amount of cash remains unknown.

The damage caused during the incident was extensive and is estimated to require several thousands of dollars for repairs. Following the crime, the suspects fled the scene in the stolen pickup truck, which was later found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex in Garland, TX.

While investigating the Plano burglary, police reported progress was made as investigative leads were pursued. Plano detectives identified several suspect vehicles and uncover specific methods employed in these organized ATM burglaries. They also uncovered similar incidents around North Texas.

A joint investigation was initiated, involving detectives from Plano, Coppell, Dallas, Euless, Frisco, Garland and Grapevine Police Departments, as well as the Department of Public Safety. Additionally, a 7-Eleven Zone Asset Protection Manager joined the collaborative effort.

All of the individuals involved in the incident were charged with a second-degree felony for theft of an automated teller machine (ATM) valued at less than $300,000. They are in custody at the Denton County Jail. It is anticipated that further charges will be brought against them as the investigation progresses in the coming days.