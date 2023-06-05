Far North Dallas is known for its well-manicured lawns and low crime rates, but car accidents continue to rise.

According to Candy’s Dirt, Dallas City Council District 12 (D12) saw a decrease in crime over the last few years, but more car accidents are occurring in the district and more people move to the area. A portion of D12 consists of Collin County, which is experiencing a high volume of new residents.

D12 showed the fewest crime incidents of any council district and dropped almost 10% since last year. Even though the number of reported assaults in D12 exceeded 300 and as car thefts reach 127 incidents this year, there has been a significant decrease of 27% in assaults compared to the same period last year. Vehicle thefts only experienced a slight increase of 4% during the same timeframe.

But the area isn’t only low on crime — it is the second-most affordable for housing units, and it’s tied for the highest diversity scores in racial and ethnic populations. So as the area becomes safer, more diverse and more affordable, traffic increases.

Candy’s Dirt reported Dallas Police Sgt. Ed Lujan, who was run over three times during a dispute in front of a Dallas nightclub, often hears complaints about drivers speeding and not following traffic laws.

“Just be cautious about the kids,” Lujan said. “Kids have no perception of how far away a car is. Be conscious once school is back in session and even now when you’re driving near a rec center or something. It’s very important to be mindful of that.”

Sgt. Lujan also told Candy’s Dirt that to prevent car incidents and accidents residents can reach out to him by email to discuss concerns or set up a neighborhood crime watch meeting.



But, on May 6, 2023, new redistricting boundaries were approved for all council districts to balance the population. D12 had too many residents, and some were moved to D11.



Yet, despite redistricting Dallas as a whole saw an increase in traffic and traffic accidents. A report by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration (NHTSA) showed Dallas has a fatality rate of 14.47 deaths per 100,000 residents. This is among the highest rates across the US.



On the neighborhood app, Trulia, one resident commented about far north Dallas, “I love the area, but hate the traffic.” The commenter explained that commute times and people speeding through the area became an issue for her.