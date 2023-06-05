Allen, Texas is not the only city in line for a mixed-used master-planned development. Billingsley, the Dallas-based company behind Allen’s Sloan Corners is already working on Beacon Square in Plano, an 83-acre development at the North West corner of Coit Road and George Bush Turnpike.

With a focus on walkability, the work-live-play community will be equipped with nearly 810,000 square feet of office space surrounded by over 19,000 square feet of retail space and “the neighborhoods,” a multifamily development that will hold over 1,000 units that are currently under construction.

“Beacon Square will provide a clear center for community life with amenity-rich programming that delivers an interconnected experience,” said Billingsley’s President of Development, Lucilo Pena (via Billingsley Co. official website.) “The project was designed with a clear focus on the pedestrian viewpoint.”

A render of the residential area at beacon square. Image: billingsley co. | website

According to the company, in order to provide a healthy and sustainable work environment, in addition to parks with community programmed events, walking trails and fitness centers, the development will also offer recycling programs for tenants and residents such as daily recycling, e-waste and battery recycling, electric car charging stations, landscape composting and shredding events.

The accessibility to the development will also play a major role in its success. Beacon Square’s location is just 15 minutes away from the DFW Airport and Downtown Dallas and only a short drive away from Collin County’s most beautiful suburbs.

“There will hopefully be a lot more interest at the Coit and 190 area,” Assistant Planning Director Eric Hill told Plano Star Courier. “The retail down there has some activity at Central Market, but the rest of the shopping center hasn’t been as utilized over the years. I think that area in general can benefit from additional housing and an additional workforce. We have a lot of areas that are still developing or redeveloping.”

The company expects the multifamily units to be available by 2024.