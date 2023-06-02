Canada Dry Ginger Ale and designer Anwar Carrots have teamed up to create two fun new summer toys — an eight-foot inflatable pool and a motorized drink cooler.

“Offering consumers a moment of refreshment and comfort has always been part of Canada Dry’s DNA. When we had the opportunity to work with the incredibly talented Anwar Carrots, we loved the idea of creating a summer collection that would be as literally and figuratively cool as a can of Canada Dry Ginger Ale,” said John Alvarado, senior vice president of brand marketing.

The limited-edition, eight-foot inflatable pool is large enough to fit three people. The motorized drink cooler is equipped with Bluetooth capabilities and a remote control.

The co-branded collection launched on June 1, 2023 and will be available in limited quantities. Canada Dry and Anwar are using NTWRK, a social commerce marketplace to give customers a chance to win these summer items.

For a chance to win, customers must download the NTWRK app and enter the draw between June 1 and 7, 2023. On June 7, NTWRK will host a live episode on its app featuring influencer hosts Kylie Mar and Anwar Carrots. The episode will see the winners chosen and the products on display.

“Anwar brought the collection to life with comfort in mind, and we are excited for fans to enjoy these exclusive items all summer long,” said Alvarado.

“I have a lot of formative memories of drinking Canada Dry Ginger Ale as a kid,” said streetwear designer Anwar Carrots. “I would always count on my Aunt Theresa to have it at her house when we’d visit, and it pairs well with Nigerian food. It was an honor to work with this iconic brand which has always had a strong presence in my life.”

For more information, click here.