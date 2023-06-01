After the success of the Senior PGA Championship this past weekend in Friso, the PGA of America and its catering partner, have donated more than 1,500 pounds of leftover food.

More than 1,500 pounds of leftover food will no longer go to waste, including fresh meats, produce, condiments and individually packaged snacks. Organizers said the food is enough to create more than 1,300 meals for families.

The hospitality company for the PGA Championship, Patina Restaurant Group donated food that was left over from the championship to Frisco Family Services, which helps families in need.

Frisco Family Services is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping members of the Frisco and Frisco ISD communities that face hunger, homelessness and other urgent needs. The organization was launched in 1994 by a group of concerned residents.

According to the organization, this year, Frisco Family Services assisted more than 4,100 individuals in the local community, provided approximately 730,000 meals through Frisco Family Services Market and provided more than $1.9 million in annual program support.

Last weekend’s event was the first major tournament held at the new Frisco course since PGA of America moved its headquarters to North Texas.

The Senior PGA Championship is the first of six major championships that PGA Frisco will host over the next 12 years, including the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2025 and the PGA Championship in 2027.

Held at the Fields Ranch East course, the championship featured some of the best players over the age of 50. Golfer Steve Stricker ended up winning the prestigious tournament.

PGA of America Officials told WFAA they believe the golfing destination will make a $2.5 billion impact over the next 20 years. The courses are already set to host dozens of tournaments.