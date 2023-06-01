Omni PGA Frisco Resort is all set to make a grand statement! On Saturday, July 1, the expansive 600-acre resort will host a remarkable event that merges the official grand opening of the Monument Realty PGA District with Independence Day celebrations.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the festivities will be in full swing, featuring an abundance of music, delectable food, dazzling fireworks and an array of entertaining activities for the entire family to enjoy.

“The new PGA Frisco will be home to North Texas’ newest Independence Day celebration and tradition,” a statement from the company read.

The Limelight group from Emerald City will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. With their 11-piece band, Limelight is known for its energetic performances that will keep the party alive throughout the entire evening.

Of course, every party isn’t complete without delicious food! Indulge in mouth-watering options from local food trucks or savor the delectable cuisine available at the Monument Realty PGA District restaurants, including Ice House, Lounge by Topgolf, Ryder Cup Grille and Margaret’s Cones & Cups.

This event is designed to be enjoyable for the whole family. Kids of all ages will have a blast participating in carnival games and have the chance to win exciting prizes. They can even have their faces painted with patriotic colors, adding a touch of festive fun to the celebration.

PGA Frisco understands the significance of celebrating Independence Day with a stunning display in the sky. The event will showcase a mesmerizing drone show, utilizing cutting-edge technology, followed by a breathtaking fireworks display.

Admission is free but requires advance tickets (get them here).

Pre-paid parking passes are $25 at Panther Creek High School and $50 at the Monument Realty PGA District and can be purchased here. Parking passes will not be available for purchase on-site during the event.