Mark your calendars for June 2-3, 2023, because Taste Addison is back! The annual festival originated in 1993 and gets better every year.

Taste Addison offers a comprehensive showcase of everything Addison has to offer. Prepare to be entertained by musical guests, indulge in delectable cuisine from the local eateries, savor wine and spirits tastings and be captivated by unique performances — perfect for the whole family.

Taste Addison

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 | 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2023 | 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison, TX 75001

Event entrances are located along Quorum Drive between Addison Circle and Festival Way.

Tickets

Purchase at TasteAddisonTexas.com

General admission: $15 for ages 13+, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Purchase tickets in advance; onsite purchase is via card only.

VIP: $60 includes single-day admission, two beverage tokens (valid at Festival Beverage Tents), two Taste Bite vouchers (valid at any food booth), access to Main Stage Viewing Deck (limited capacity), access to VIP Lounge (air-conditioned indoor seating, private restrooms, food for purchase, exclusive entertainment). VIP tickets are required for all ages to access reserved areas (except for infants 12 months and younger). A limited quantity is available.

VIP Reserved Parking: $25. An online-only add-on to VIP tickets, a limited quantity of reserved VIP parking is available at the Addison Conference and Theatre Center parking lot (15650 Addison Road).

Hotel packages: Book a Taste Addison hotel package and enjoy special rates on quality accommodations, four general admission tickets and access to stage-front viewing. Guests should request a hotel package voucher at check-in at participating hotels to present at the event.

Food

Food is by far the most important feature of Taste Addison, hence the name. The festival will offer an array of dishes from Addison restaurants and local concessionaires. Alongside their regular menu, each vendor also presents a delectable selection of Taste Bites, including small dishes, snacks and appetizers, all priced at $5 or less.

Click here to view the full list of vendors.

Parking

Millennium Garage (Millennium Garage (15455 N. Dallas Parkway)

Colonnade Garage (15305 N. Dallas Parkway)

Addison Circle One Garage (15601 N. Dallas Parkway)

Addison Circle Two Garage (15725 N. Dallas Parkway)

Accessible parking is available at the DART Transit Center (4925 Arapaho Road)

Music

Friday Main Stage

6:30pm: Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces

8:45pm: Emerald City Presents

10:45pm: Swae Lee



Friday Bowl Stage

6pm: Marissa Chibli

7pm: Super Kilo

9pm: Graceland Ninjaz



Saturday Main Stage

2:30pm: Van Full of Nuns

4:30pm: Meet Me @ The Altar

6:30pm: Hawthorne Heights

8:30pm: Story of the Year

10:30pm: 3OH!3



Saturday Bowl Stage

2pm: Penny and the Flamethrowers

3:45pm: David Chicken’s Kid Show

5pm: The Haywire Band

6:30pm: Belly Dancers

7pm: Zac Harmon

8:30pm: Fire Performer

9pm: Extended Play Band