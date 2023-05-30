The largest pickleball tournament in Texas history is heading to Rockwall this week. This will be the fourth year the event has been held in Rockwall.

The Selkirk Texas Open will be held at the Oasis Pickleball Club on June 1-4 2023.

The open will see more than 1,500 registered athletes compete in both professional and amateur matches. Athletes will compete for a professional purse, totaling approximately $238,314 in prize money.

The open is being hosted by the Carvana PPA Tour. For the first time ever, Carvana will be parting with USA Pickleball for a Golden Ticket Event.

Golden Tickets provide entry to the USA Pickleball National Championships. This year’s championship is expected to host 5,000 registered players. It is set for Nov. 4 to 12, 2023.

The Selkirk Texas Open will also include food offerings, live music, sponsor tents and organized playing events.

The pro schedule will run as follows:

Thursday, June 1: Men’s/Women’s Singles

Friday, June 2: Mixed Doubles

Saturday, June 3: Men’s/Women’s Doubles

Sunday, June 4: Championship Sunday

The event will be broadcast on ESPN, TennisChannel.com, PPA TV and CBS Sports.

The Carvana PPA Tour holds events worldwide and awards more than $5.5 million in annual prize money. According to Crvana, the tour’s pickleball events have an estimated total economic impact of $2.75 million and attract players and fans worldwide.

Texas is home to more professional players than any other state. Local players including:

Ben Johns (Men’s No. 1)

Riley Newman (Men’s No. 2)

Collin Johns

Lea Jansen

Vivienne David

Julian Arnold

Lauren Stratman

Dekel Bar

DJ Young

Zane Navratil

Lina Padegimaite

Thomas Wilson

The Oasis Pickleball Club is located at 5757 State Hwy 205 in Rockwall. Tournament play will be held daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event start at $25. For more information, click here.