Life expectancy in the United States has generally increased, with the average lifespan rising by approximately a decade from 1960 to 2019, reaching an average of 79 years, according to a National Center for Health Statistics report. However, this increase is not the same all across the country.

According to a report by Stacker, an analysis of the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute revealed the counties in Texas with the longest life expectancy. These counties exhibit higher-than-average life expectancies, indicating positive health outcomes and quality of life for their residents. And wouldn’t you know it, Collin County made it into the top five.

Collin County stands out with an average life expectancy of 82.2 years, surpassing the statewide average by 3.8 years. The county also claims the top rank in health outcomes across the state, demonstrating a strong commitment to residents’ well-being. Both the length and quality of life in Collin County are ranked first statewide, indicating that the county excels in providing resources and support for its residents’ health.

While it is important to note that no single factor determines the overall health of a community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors play significant roles in determining the general health and well-being of a population. Access to healthcare, clean air and water and affordable housing are some of the key contributors to the overall health of a community.

Here’s the complete top-five list.

#1. Presidio County

Average life expectancy: 87.6 years (9.2 more than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #106 Length of life rank: #12 Quality of life rank: #242



#2. Jeff Davis County

Average life expectancy: 84.4 years (6.0 more than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #110 Length of life rank: #102 Quality of life rank: #102



#3. Concho County

Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (4.2 more than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #133 Length of life rank: #102 Quality of life rank: #147



#4. Fort Bend County

Average life expectancy: 82.3 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #4 Length of life rank: #4 Quality of life rank: #12



#5. Collin County

Average life expectancy: 82.2 years (3.8 more than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #1 Length of life rank: #1 Quality of life rank: #1



To view the full report visit Stacker.