Frisco, Texas has been named the 46th Top Meeting Destination in North America by Cvent, a meetings, events and hospitality provider. Visit Frisco announced the honor this week.

Cvent’s annual Top Meeting Destinations lists assess and recognize cities that are successful in regards to attracting meetings and events to their respective areas. This year’s published lists are the first in four years for the company, due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting the publication on temporary hiatus.

To determine the lists, the company ranks cities based on a number of criteria — which are tracked through its Cvent Supplier Network, a venue-sourcing platform — including number of total room nights booked in each city, the number of request-for-proposals (RFPs) sent to venues within each city, the amount of meetings booked, etc.

In total, more than 12,500 cities globally were evaluated by Cvent. This year was the first time ever that Frisco has been recognized as a Top 50 Meeting Destination.

“We want to congratulate Frisco for its inclusion on this year’s Cvent Top Meeting Destinations list,” said Bharet Malhotra, Cvent senior vice president, Hospitality Cloud. “Following a few challenging years, business events are back in full swing, and we’re excited to once again recognize cities, and their supporting partners, that are uplifting their local economies and helping planners deliver incredible events.”

With over 4,400 hotel rooms, more than 417,000 square feet of meeting space, nine million square feet of retail space, two major airports and several pro sports organizations to watch in the area, Visit Frisco says that the Texas city is an ideal place to host meetings, conferences or gatherings.

In the past, Frisco has played host to several major events and associations, including the NCAA Division I Football Championship Series, Academy of Country Music Awards, Texas Pinball Festival, Andrews Research & Education Foundation and more.

“We love partnering with Cvent and are so thrilled to have made the Top 50 Meeting Destinations list this year,” said Marla Roe, Visit Frisco’s executive director. “Frisco has been one of the fastest growing cities for almost a decade, and a great deal of that growth is related to the meetings industry, with not only new hotels, but new venues and attractions that also support the industry. This recognition means so much to us and validates our years of efforts in promoting Frisco as a great play to meet.”

To view the full list, head over to the Cvent website.