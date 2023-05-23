The Douglas, a neighborhood restaurant located in Dallas’ Snider Plaza, announced it will commemorate its one-year anniversary with a celebratory event on June 7, 2023.

The event — which starts at 4 p.m. and runs until close — will feature live music from Ray Johnston Band and a variety of drink specials that will run all evening long.

Additionally, lucky guests in attendance will experience the restaurant’s newly updated menu, with several mouth-watering dishes premiering at the event.

While The Douglas spent the past year specializing in delectable barbecue and southern-inspired cuisine, restaurant owner Doug Pickering says that he has always had the desire to expand the menu’s offering for a more varied experience for guests.

“While barbecue is a huge passion of mine, I’ve always wanted The Douglas to be a place where guests can come enjoy something different multiple times a week whether they are looking for a salad, oysters, steak or tacos,” said Pickering.

One year after the restaurant’s debut, Pickering is eager to show off the next iteration of The Douglas to guests, which will bring his original vision for the concept to life.

“My inspiration for The Douglas has always been about ‘elevated Texas cuisine’, which to me means everything from steak to Tex-Mex,” said Pickering. “We tested some Tex-Mex items on our menu for Cinco de Mayo and were thrilled with how well received they were and how easily they melded into The Douglas culture.”

“With that said, we’re excited to introduce some classic Tex-Mex dishes to our menu starting Wednesday, July 7th as we kick off our one-year anniversary,” added Pickering.

Among the delicious new menu items The Douglas will be premiering at the celebration event include appetizers such as Smoked Guacamole and Tex-Mex Queso (both served with crispy corn tortilla chips); Tacos Al Carbon, prepared with Woodfired Rosewood Wagyu skirt steak or chicken breast, grilled green peppers and onions, and served on either corn or flour tortillas; as well as the addition of Churros to the dessert menu, served with a side of spicy Mexican chocolate dipping sauce.

The Douglas is located at 6818 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205. It is open for lunch and dinner every Monday-Thursday, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, head over to The Douglas website.

Photo courtesy of the douglas