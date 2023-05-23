On May 23, 2023, H-E-B announced the upcoming construction of a second store in Frisco, as part of its ongoing expansion in North Texas. This new store, situated at HWY 380 and FM 423, aims to cater to the needs of residents in eastern Denton County.

The anticipated opening of the store is scheduled for late 2024. Further information regarding the project will be revealed during the groundbreaking event in June 2023.

“This new store builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs for H-E-B.

Local Profile previously reported the estimated cost of the second Frisco store was listed at more than $32 million. Plans were also filed for a fueling station and car wash on the store’s property with an additional estimated cost of $1.3 million. The site is referred to in the planning and zoning documents as the Four Corners Shopping Center.



H-E-B first broke ground for the Frisco store in June 2021. Local Profile previously reported H-E-B Frisco’s first location found great success in the city when it opened on September 21, 2022. When doors opened at 6 a.m. the official headcount was over 1,500 people. The line snaked around the front and side of the store.



“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug, said at the time. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”

H-E-B is also slated to open a new eCommerce Fulfillment Center (eFC) in Plano later this summer to service its new stores in North Texas.

In a recent statement, the retailer noted its dedication to incorporating the latest cutting-edge technologies for omnichannel expansion and enhancing the shopping experience. The eFC will be 55,000 square feet and situated next to the current Plano location.