Why talk like a pirate when you can live like one? A recently-listen home in Plano, Texas can turn that dream into a reality.

Currently listed for $650,000, 2500 E Parker Rd. is a sight to behold. The entire property is themed after a “popular Disney movie,” and features pirate decor from floor to ceiling to pool.

Built in 1940, the residence was not always nautical. Listing agent Ryan Ward told Local Profile he saw the home years ago and has since turned into a real-life pirate ship aground.

All photos provided by: Ryan Ward

Nestled in the heart of Plano, the unique property spans 0.7 acres, ensuring ample privacy with an encompassing tall fence. Boasting a generous living space of over 3100 square feet, the home offers three spacious bedrooms, two luxurious full baths and an expansive media and game room, perfect for all pirate-inspired entertainment. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and bathroom. But what’s a pirate without water? The home includes a two-person electric sauna and a massive shower with four different settings.

Along with a two-car garage, the property offers a separate carport that provides additional parking for residents or guests. The backyard also featured a covered patio that overlooks the pool. And yes, the below-ground pool features a plank and a boat-shaped raised platform.

Ward told Local Profile that he has already shown the property five times and expects it to be sold quickly, especially with the competitive price tag. He highlighted that even without the pirate decor, it would still be a great space for entertaining.

“My first thought when I saw it was, ‘Wow this is bold,’” Ward told Local Profile. “It’s priced accordingly for someone who wants to put some work in on it.”

If this sounds like the home for you, well, here you arrrrrrrrrrrrre.