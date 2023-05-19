Living in a resort is possible in North Texas — ‘Master-planned communities’ are arriving. Developers are building beachfront lagoons, 16-lane bowling alleys, mini water parks, surfing simulators, swim-up bars and more in their neighborhoods.

Windsong Ranch in Prosper is one of these unique communities. Located at the crossroads of Denton and Collin Counties, Windsong Ranch boasts access to swimming pools, fishing ponds, garden areas, fitness centers and more. Planned community events throughout the year and the luxurious beachfront lagoon are meant to imitate resort life.

At over 2,000 acres, Windsong Ranch is a master-planned community that will ultimately include 3,324 single-family homes, four unique amenity centers, four schools, two fire stations and over 600 acres of green space, parks, creeks, trails and amenities.

A 46-acre retail development between Windsong Parkway and Gee Road on Highway 380 includes an already completed 125,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace, with additional neighborhood retail and restaurants.

Lagoon-living projects are also popping up outside the big city. Dallas-based Megatel Homes list six on its website.

The SoHo Square community in the Trinity Groves area of Dallas gives residents access to a world-class amenity center that includes a resort-style pool, game room with kitchen set-up, bowling alley and fitness center.

Other communities feature amenities like a 16-lane bowling alley, mini water parks, surfing simulator machine, swim-up bars and nightlife. One is currently under construction in Forney.

Laguna Azure in Forney boasts a massive master-planned community with white sand beaches, clear blue water, and activities galore for everyone to enjoy. The beautifully landscaped properties have manicured and functional spaces dedicated to fitness, wellness and relaxation.

About 20 miles east of Dallas, Kaufman County is the fastest-growing county in the nation. Mani Raveendran, Broker and Developer with Dallas and Beyond Real Estate Group has seen a lifestyle shift and growth in DFW.