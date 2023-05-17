In an announcement on May 16, 2023, Plano Independent School District approved a 3% teacher salary increase for the 2023-2024 school year. The vote was unanimous.

The approved raise not only grants a pay increase to teachers but to all employees. Raises will be based on each employee’s actual salary percentage rather than a fixed rate, ensuring fair compensation for those who have been with the company longer.

Several additional adjustments were also made to enhance the compensation and benefits package. The starting salary for teachers with a bachelor’s degree and no experience was raised from $58,250 to $60,000. The starting salary for teachers with a master’s degree and no experience increased from $60,250 to $62,000. The district’s contributions towards employee health insurance were raised from $315 to $330 per month. These adjustments aim to provide better financial support and improved benefits for our valued employees.

According to Plano ISD, other adjustments were made to various positions to stay competitive in the local job market. Starting pay for roles such as campus support staff, cafeteria specialists, PASAR after-school care, employee child care and bus assistants, among others, will be raised to $15 an hour — an average increase of 8%.

The newly implemented pay is aimed at attracting and retaining Plano ISD staff by ensuring fair and competitive compensation.

“Our employees are our most valuable resource and are vital to the growth, care and success of our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Theresa Williams. “A competitive compensation plan is not only a way to show our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our employees, it is also an investment in the future of our district.”

Plano ISD will utilize federal relief funds to offer a one-time retention and new employee stipend of $1,000 to all employees. This stipend will be provided to staff members who were employed by Plano ISD on or before September 1, 2023, and are still employed when the stipend is disbursed.

Additionally, the new compensation plan includes strategic pay adjustments, including:

– A $2,000 stipend for Special Education teachers.

– A $2,000 increase in salary for school nurses.

– Enhanced stipends for the following roles:

– Special education structured teacher, increased to $3,500.

– Behavior instructional specialist, increased to $3,700.

– Bilingual certified teacher, increased to $5,000.

The pay increase, which amounts to a budget impact of $15,470,144, is a testament to the school board’s longstanding commitment to maintaining competitiveness in recruiting and retaining employees within the district.