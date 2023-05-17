Hope you are ready for festivals because Collin County is! Enjoy live music, delicious food, theatre plays and celebrate Asian American culture all in one amazing weekend. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Photo: wildflower! Arts & music festival | facebook

When: May 19 to 21, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Galatyn Park Urban Center | 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

Tickets

Don’t be filled by the ass-kicking band lineup, the Wildflower! Festival is way more than just music. You have three days to enjoy everything the festival has to offer — from acrobatic artists to a cornhole tourney to a one-of-a-kind guitar auction to a kids area full of kid-centric performances and activities.

When: May 12 through 21, 2023| 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

Tickets

Step into the enchanting world of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” and witness the enthralling story of love, obsession, and music. Follow the brooding Phantom as he schemes to win over the heart of the beautiful vocalist, Christine Daae and see his obsession take a dark turn when Christine falls for arts benefactor Raoul.

Photo: william a. Morgan | shutterstock

When: May 20, 2023 | 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: The Revel Patio Grill | 9305 Preston R.,d Frisco

Tickets

Calling all crawfish and music enthusiasts! This lively event promises a day filled with delectable crawfish, vibrant music, and an incredible lineup of talented artists performing live both indoors and on the patio. What’s even better? All proceeds from the event go towards Dallas Children’s Charities, providing grants and support to at-risk children in Dallas-Fort Worth.

When: May 13, 2023| 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Roy & Helen Hall Memorial Library | 101 East Hunt St., McKinney

More Info

Celebrate your favorite pop culture influences right on time for Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month with vibrant performances, vendors, activities, and cultural demonstrations. Enjoy lion dance and drum routine, traditional music, K-pop dance covers, and a K-pop dance lesson. Indulge in boba, food, and shop with various vendors. Explore craft stations, cultural booths and enter contests to win prizes.

Photo: pop 2000 tour | facebook

When: May 19, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

Get ready to relive the early 2000s with the POP 2000 Tour! Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, this nostalgic event will transport you back to the TRL moments you loved. Join platinum-selling POP2K artists O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO for a night of unforgettable performances. For an enhanced experience, reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge and enjoy exclusive perks with the best view of the stage.

When: May 20, 2023 | 2:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Winters Park | 1330 Spring Creek Dr, Garland

More Info

Mark your calendars for the inaugural Asian American Heritage Festival in Garland! The Winters Park Amphitheater will come alive with captivating cultural performances from various locations, showcasing the rich traditions of Thailand, Laos, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and more. Get ready for a Colorful World Parade, an exhilarating lion dance, and an array of craft stalls and art performances, showcasing the incredible talent and skill of Asian Pacific Americans.

Photo: the boardwalk at granite park | facebook

The Market at The Boardwalk When: May 21, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5800 State Highway 121, Plano

More Info The Sunday market is back at The Boardwalk! Beginning this Sunday, relax by the waterfront, engage in lawn games, and discover a sprawling farmers and artisan market, offering a curated selection of local artisans and makers.

When: May 12 through 28, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Frisco Discovery Center-Black Box Theater | 8004 N Dallas Pkwy, Frisco

Tickets

In this gripping play, audiences are invited to witness the intense dynamic between two coaches with opposing views on what youth baseball should be. Don, a competitive coach with a winning mentality, clashes with Michael, his assistant coach who prioritizes fun over winning. Tensions rise as Don’s star pitcher son competes against Michael’s less-skilled child, while hidden extramarital affairs and Michael’s questionable job only add to the drama.

Photo: corteo by cirque du soleil | facebook

When: May 17 through 21, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Comerica Center | 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco

Tickets

Corteo, the enchanting arena production that has captivated over 10 million spectators in 20 countries across four continents, is finally making its way to Frisco. This unique production, skillfully directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, will perform at the Comerica Center for seven shows only this week.

When: May 19, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: George A. Purefoy Municipal Center | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

Tickets

Music in the Chamber welcomes the renowned Vermillion Duet, accompanied by the talented pianist Daeun Kim. Prepare to be enthralled by a diverse repertoire that seamlessly blends classical and contemporary compositions. Formed in 2020, the Vermillion Duet showcases the remarkable talents of Yuh-Jiun Melody Wan, a Taiwanese-American flutist, and Janghyun Thomas Kim, a clarinetist hailing from Korea.

