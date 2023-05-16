Tickets are now on sale for Meow Wolf’s the Real Unreal, a technicolor wonderland that blends storytelling, technology and immersive art.

“It’s an exciting moment to share the opening date of our next exhibition,” said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf, an arts and entertainment company. “The Real Unreal has been in the works for years and takes a bold step forward in our evolution of art and storytelling.”

The Real Unreal is set to open on July 14 at Grapevine Mills. Attendees are invited to explore more than 30 rooms of multidimensional art and narrative.

“When participants step into the Real Unreal, they start a cosmic odyssey where surprises await around every corner, and each discovery sparks its own story,” said Senior Vice President Dale Sheehan. “Every element in the exhibition weaves together a tapestry of characters, stories, and worlds. The creative energy of the Real Unreal extends beyond the physical, and leads to a potential unlimited host of cosmic side-effects.”

Conceived by author LaShawn Wanak, the exhibit brings together 150 artists and fabricators, including 38 from Texas.

The Real Unreal hosts artists of all forms — including muralists, sculptors, photographers and video game designers.

Collaborating artists working on this project include:

Dan Lam

Emmanuelle John

Mariell Guzman

Lance McGoldrick

XaLaVier Nelson Jr.

Riley Holloway

Nico Salazar (Future Fantasy Delight)

The exhibit will also feature a cafe, retail store and venue for live events. It will open daily at 10 a.m., beginning on July 14.

Tickets are now available for pre-purchase starting at $50 for general admission. Children’s tickets are $45. Pre-booking a time slot is required for entry.

“As we pursue sustainable and thoughtful expansion, we are beyond excited to bring our unique brand of wonder unveiling this next chapter of the Meow Wolf universe and look forward to having new participants experience Meow Wolf,” said Tolosa.

Additionally, don’t miss out on a pop-up experience being hosted by Laernü at Grapevine Mills beginning on May 19. Those who attend the pop-up will have a chance to win tickets to the Real Unreal.

For more information, click here.