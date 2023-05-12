On Thursday night, the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas hosted the Academy of Country Music, with hosts Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. But, the festivities kicked off on Wednesday with several early victories.

Hailey Whitters and Zach Bryan won the new female and male artist of the year. In addition, Ashley Gorley was recognized as songwriter of the year for co-writing popular tracks such as Sand in My Boots by Morgan Wallen and You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton.

Chris Stapleton was awarded the top prize of Entertainer of the Year at the Academy’s prestigious awards ceremony. Lainey Wilson and HARDY were the most successful artists of the evening, each taking home four awards, while Cole Swindell was recognized with three wins. The event showcased the brightest stars and up-and-coming talent in country music, highlighted by 18 stunning performances from 25 artists.

The complete list of winners can be found below:

Entertainer of the year

Chris Stapleton

Female artist of the year

Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the year

Brothers Osborne

Group of the year

Old Dominion

New female artist of the year

Hailey Whitters

New male artist of the year

Zach Bryan

Album of the year

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Broken Bow Records

Song of the year

She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Song of the year

She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Visual media of the year

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriter of the year

Ashley Gorley

Artist-songwriter of the year

HARDY

Music event of the year

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

The complete rebroadcast of the 58th ACM Awards is now accessible for fans to relive all the thrilling moments on Prime Video. On Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT, the event can also be viewed on the Amazon Music App and for free on Amazon Freevee.